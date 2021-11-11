Log in
    ACS   ES0167050915

ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A.

(ACS)
Share buy-back , stabilisation and treasury stock programmes

11/11/2021 | 03:07pm EST
ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. C.I.F. A28004885

Avenida de Pío XII, 102 28036 Madrid

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. (ACS) announces that, today, it has agreed to modify the program for the repurchase of treasury shares (the "Repurchase Program") notified by Other Relevant Information on February 24, 2020 (with the Registration number of that CNMV 218), modified on May 25, 2020 (notified through Other Relevant Information and registered with that CNMV under number 2402), again modified on June 23, 2020, (notified through Other Relevant Information and registered with that CNMV under number 2953) new modified on August 14, 2020 (notified through Other Relevant Information and registered with that CNMV under number 4065), and finally, modified on June 25, 2021 (notified through Other Relevant Information and registered with that CNMV under number 10202) , taking note of the 6,000,000 shares redemption agreement agreed by the Board of Directors on November 11, 2021, therefore returning to include in the Buy-Back Program those shares that it has been agreed to redeem and maintaining the term until November 31 July 2022, so sections 2 and 4 of the Buy- Back Program they will be worded as follows:

2. Maximum number of shares and maximum investment:The maximum number of shares to be acquired under the Repurchase Program is set at 21,100,000 shares of ACS, representing 6.939%, approximately of the share capital of ACS as of the date of this communication. For its part, the maximum investment will be 633,000,000 euros.

4. Duration:The Repurchase Program will begin today, February 24, 2020, and will remain in effect until July 31, 2022. However, ACS reserves the right to end the Repurchase Program if, with prior to its effective date (that is, July 31, 2022), its purpose would have been fulfilled and, in particular, if ACS had acquired under it the maximum number of shares, or shares for an acquisition price that, in total, it reaches the maximum investment amount, or if any other circumstance that advises or demands it occurs. The interruption, termination or modification of the Repurchase Program, as well as the stock purchase operations carried out by virtue thereof, will be duly communicated to the National Securities Market Commission through the corresponding communication of other relevant information, with the periodicity provided in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of March 8, 2016.

11.11.2021

Disclaimer

ACS - Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 20:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
