Spain's ACS hires Societe Generale to advise on Autostrade offer, sources say

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group
ACS has hired French investment bank Societe Generale
to advise it on its up to 10 billion euro ($11.98
billion) offer for Autostrade per L'Italia, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Both ACS and Societe Generale declined to comment.
Last week ACS had sent a letter to Atlantia, the owner of
the Autostrade highway unit, expressing its interest on Friday.
($1 = 0.8346 euros)
(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Francesca Landini in
Milan; Editing by Jesús Aguado)