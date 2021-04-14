Log in
ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A.

ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A.

(ACS)
  Report
Spain's ACS hires Societe Generale to advise on Autostrade offer, sources say

04/14/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group ACS has hired French investment bank Societe Generale to advise it on its up to 10 billion euro ($11.98 billion) offer for Autostrade per L'Italia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Both ACS and Societe Generale declined to comment.

Last week ACS had sent a letter to Atlantia, the owner of the Autostrade highway unit, expressing its interest on Friday. ($1 = 0.8346 euros) (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Jesús Aguado)


© Reuters 2021
