MACA has been awarded the contract by Atlas Iron to provide mining and drill and blast services at Miralga Creek.

This contract is a testament to MACA's trusted relationship with Atlas Iron over the past 15 years, as well as the flexibility and skillset of our teams on the frontline.

Miralga Creek becomes MACA's second active Atlas Iron contract, situated in close proximity to Sanjiv Ridge, a project awarded in June 2020 providing infrastructure, drill and blast, and load and haul.

Operating at the project since mid-March under a Letter of Intent, MACA rapidly mobilised a fleet consisting of excavators, trucks, drills and associated support equipment and a workforce of 45 to ensure the minimum operational downtime for our client.

David Greig, Thiess Group Executive - Australia West, proudly emphasised the significance of this additional Atlas Iron project for the business.

"Since 2009, we have proudly worked with Atlas Iron, consistently delivering our capability and flexibility to meet production goals. Securing the Miralga Creek contract is a strong signal of MACA's capability in delivering our promise of performance in a range of highly technical applications. With over 20 years operating in the Western Australian landscape, new contracts with both existing and former clients remain the ultimate testimonial of our performance."

Thiess Group Executive Chair and CEO Michael Wright said: "This contract will see the business further embed our presence in the Pilbara's rich iron ore industry, all while working alongside a client that has played a large role in MACA's expansion."

MACA remains focused on delivering safe, efficient, and reliable services, harnessing the power of people and technology to drive sustainable change.