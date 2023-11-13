MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spanish builder ACS posted a nine-month net profit of 576 million euros ($616.2 million) on Monday - a 20% rise from last year - that beat market expectations, as it expanded its projects in the United States and profited from its toll road unit Abertis.

Analysts had on average expected net profit to jump 15% to 552.67 million euros from the 480 million euros reported in the same period in 2022, according to LSEG estimates.

Sales from ACS' construction businesses rose 7.4% to 24.64 billion euros. The Spanish builder's activities are mainly concentrated in the U.S., Australia, Spain and Canada.

($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by David Latona)