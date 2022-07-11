Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Acsion Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACS   ZAE000198289

ACSION LIMITED

(ACS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
5.010 ZAR    0.00%
10:54aACSION : Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer - Sale of Shares to an Associate
PU
07/01ACSION : Distribution of Intergrated Annual Report, No Change Statement and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/01Acsion Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acsion : Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer - Sale of Shares to an Associate

07/11/2022 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acsion Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 2014/182931/06) Share code: ACS ISIN: ZAE000198289

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER - SALE OF SHARES TO AN ASSOCIATE

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 (both inclusive) of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, the following is disclosed:

Company:

Acsion Limited

Name of prescribed officer:

Mr A N Kyriazis

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares ("Shares")

Nature of transaction:

Off market sale of Shares by the prescribed officer, Mr A N

Kyriazis, to Kolona 87 Proprietary Limited ("Kolona"), an

associate

Extent of prescribed officer's interest:

Indirect beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained:

Yes

Date of transaction:

5 July 2022

Number of securities:

1 750 000

Price per security:

R5.01

Total value:

R8 767 500

Relationship of prescribed officer to

Kolona is wholly owned by the Atrios Trust, a family trust of

associate:

which Mr A N Kyriazis is both a beneficiary and a trustee.

Johannesburg

11 July 2022

Sponsor

Merchantec Capital

Disclaimer

Acsion Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 14:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACSION LIMITED
10:54aACSION : Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer - Sale of Shares to an Associate
PU
07/01ACSION : Distribution of Intergrated Annual Report, No Change Statement and Notice of Annu..
PU
07/01Acsion Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
06/24ACSION : Changes to the Board and Board Committees
PU
06/24Acsion Limited Announces Changes to the Board and Board Committees
CI
06/13Acsion Limited Declares Final Cash Gross Dividend, Payable on 18 July 2022
CI
06/13ACSION : Dividend Declaration
PU
06/10ACSION : Summarised Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Results And Cash Dividend Declar..
PU
06/08ACSION : Change to the Board - Appointment of Acting Chairman
PU
06/08Acsion Limited Appoints David Sekete as Acting Chairman of the Board
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 910 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net income 2022 1 170 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 299 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,74x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 1 929 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart ACSION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acsion Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kiriakos Anastasiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Jansen van Rensburg CFO & Executive Financial Director
Hector Zarca Chairman
Tony Kyriazis Chief Operating Officer
Phetole David Sekete Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACSION LIMITED-17.87%115
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.89%34 723
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.74%34 669
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.80%33 617
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.77%29 007
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.22%27 221