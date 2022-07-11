Acsion : Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer - Sale of Shares to an Associate

Acsion Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2014/182931/06) Share code: ACS ISIN: ZAE000198289
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A PRESCRIBED OFFICER - SALE OF SHARES TO AN ASSOCIATE
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 (both inclusive) of the Listings Requirements of JSE Limited, the following is disclosed:
|
Company:
|
Acsion Limited
|
Name of prescribed officer:
|
Mr A N Kyriazis
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares ("Shares")
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Off market sale of Shares by the prescribed officer, Mr A N
|
|
Kyriazis, to Kolona 87 Proprietary Limited ("Kolona"), an
|
|
associate
|
Extent of prescribed officer's interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Clearance to deal obtained:
|
Yes
|
Date of transaction:
|
5 July 2022
|
Number of securities:
|
1 750 000
|
Price per security:
|
R5.01
|
Total value:
|
R8 767 500
|
Relationship of prescribed officer to
|
Kolona is wholly owned by the Atrios Trust, a family trust of
|
associate:
|
which Mr A N Kyriazis is both a beneficiary and a trustee.
|
Johannesburg
|
|
11 July 2022
|
|
Sponsor
|
|
Merchantec Capital
|
Disclaimer
