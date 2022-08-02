Log in
    ACS   ZAE000198289

ACSION LIMITED

(ACS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
5.550 ZAR    0.00%
12:12pACSION : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/11ACSION : Dealings in Securities by a Prescribed Officer - Sale of Shares to an Associate
PU
07/01ACSION : Distribution of Intergrated Annual Report, No Change Statement and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Acsion : Results of Annual General Meeting

08/02/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Acsion Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 2014/182931/06) Share code: ACS ISIN: ZAE000198289 ("Acsion")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that, at the annual general meeting of Acsion held today, all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.

The number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 320 020 004 shares representing 81.00% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Acsion shares, save in respect of Advisory Votes 1 and 2 where the number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 19 447 272 shares representing 21.00% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Acsion shares.

The resolutions proposed at the meeting, together with the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, as well as the percentage of shares abstained, are set out below:

% of votes

% of votes

carried for the

against the

% of shares

Resolution

resolution

resolution

abstained

Ordinary Resolution 1: Adoption of the Annual Financial

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Statements

Ordinary Resolution 2: Adoption of the Audit and Risk

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Committee report

Ordinary Resolution 3: Confirmation of appointment of

directors

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 3.1: Confirmation of appointment of

M Kok as director

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 3.2: Confirmation of appointment of

C Jansen van Rensburg as director

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 3.3: Confirmation of appointment of

H Zarca as director

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 3.4: Confirmation of appointment of

L Osrin-Karp as director

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-election of D Sekete as

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

director

Ordinary Resolution 5: Appointment and reappointment

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

of members of the Audit and Risk Committee

Ordinary Resolution 5.1: Reappointment of M Kok as a

100.00%

0.00%

member of the Audit and Risk Committee

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 5.2: Reappointment of D Sekete as

a member of the Audit and Risk Committee

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 5.3: Appointment of L Osrin-Karp

as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 6: Appointment of auditor

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 7: Specific authority to issue shares

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

pursuant to a reinvestment of dividends

Ordinary Resolution 8: Signature of documents

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Ordinary Resolution 9: General authority to issue shares

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

for cash

Advisory Vote 1: Advisory endorsement of remuneration

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

policy

Advisory Vote 2: Advisory endorsement of remuneration

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

policy implementation

Special Resolution 1: Approval of 2023 fees payable to

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

non-executive directors

Special Resolution 2: Share repurchase

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Special Resolution 3: Financial assistance to related

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

and inter-related parties

Special Resolution 4: Authority to issue shares to

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

directors who elect dividend reinvestment options

Johannesburg

2 August 2022

Sponsor

Merchantec Capital

Disclaimer

Acsion Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 16:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
