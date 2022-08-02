Acsion Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2014/182931/06) Share code: ACS ISIN: ZAE000198289 ("Acsion")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are advised that, at the annual general meeting of Acsion held today, all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.
The number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 320 020 004 shares representing 81.00% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Acsion shares, save in respect of Advisory Votes 1 and 2 where the number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 19 447 272 shares representing 21.00% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Acsion shares.
The resolutions proposed at the meeting, together with the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, as well as the percentage of shares abstained, are set out below:
|
|
% of votes
|
% of votes
|
|
|
carried for the
|
against the
|
% of shares
|
Resolution
|
resolution
|
resolution
|
abstained
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 1: Adoption of the Annual Financial
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Statements
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 2: Adoption of the Audit and Risk
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Committee report
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 3: Confirmation of appointment of
|
|
|
|
directors
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Ordinary Resolution 3.1: Confirmation of appointment of
|
|
|
|
M Kok as director
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Ordinary Resolution 3.2: Confirmation of appointment of
|
|
|
|
C Jansen van Rensburg as director
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Ordinary Resolution 3.3: Confirmation of appointment of
|
|
|
|
H Zarca as director
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Ordinary Resolution 3.4: Confirmation of appointment of
|
|
|
|
L Osrin-Karp as director
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Ordinary Resolution 4: Re-election of D Sekete as
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
director
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 5: Appointment and reappointment
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
of members of the Audit and Risk Committee
|
Ordinary Resolution 5.1: Reappointment of M Kok as a
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
|
member of the Audit and Risk Committee
|
0.00%
|
Ordinary Resolution 5.2: Reappointment of D Sekete as
|
|
|
|
a member of the Audit and Risk Committee
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
Ordinary Resolution 5.3: Appointment of L Osrin-Karp
|
|
|
|
as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee
|
100.00%
|
0.00%
|
0.00%