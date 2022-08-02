Acsion Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 2014/182931/06) Share code: ACS ISIN: ZAE000198289 ("Acsion")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that, at the annual general meeting of Acsion held today, all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders.

The number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 320 020 004 shares representing 81.00% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Acsion shares, save in respect of Advisory Votes 1 and 2 where the number of shares voted in person or by proxy was 19 447 272 shares representing 21.00% of the total issued share capital of the same class of Acsion shares.

The resolutions proposed at the meeting, together with the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, as well as the percentage of shares abstained, are set out below: