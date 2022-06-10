Acsion : Summarised Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Results And Cash Dividend Declaration For The Year Ended 28 Feb 22

ACSION Limited

(Registration number 2014/182931/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Share code: ACS ISIN: ZAE000198289 ("Acsion" or "the Company")

SUMMARISED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUE

29% increase from R705 million to R910 million

HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE

47.91% increase from 71.32 cents per share to 105.49 cents per share

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

18.71% increase from 1 795.40 cents per share to 2 131.38 cents per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE

295.83 cents increase from 6.01 cents to 301.84 cents

DIVIDEND DECLARED

18 cents per share (2021: nil)

The information in this short-form announcement has been extracted from the Full Announcement, but this short-form announcement itself has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

The summarised audited consolidated results ("Full Announcement") have been extracted from the annual financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022, which was audited by PKF Octagon Inc, who expressed an unmodified audit opinion thereon.

The key audit matter addressed in the auditor's report relates to the valuation of the investment properties. A copy of their audit report and the Group annual financial statements are available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.acsionsa.co.za/results.htm

This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors. It is only a summary of the information contained in the Full Announcement and does not contain full or complete details. The Full Announcement is available on the Company's website on https://www.acsionsa.co.za/results.htm and the JSE's website at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/ACSE/ye22.pdf

This short-form announcement was published on SENS on 10 June 2022.

The audited annual financial statements are available for inspection, at no charge, at the registered offices of Acsion and its Sponsor, from 08:00 to 17:00 on business days. Copies of the full announcement can be requested by emailing linda@anaprop.co.za

Any investment decisions should be based on the full announcement published on SENS and on the Company's website.