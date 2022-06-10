Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Acsion Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACS   ZAE000198289

ACSION LIMITED

(ACS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
4.890 ZAR    0.00%
12:23pACSION : Summarised Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Results And Cash Dividend Declaration For The Year Ended 28 Feb 22
PU
06/08ACSION : Change to the Board - Appointment of Acting Chairman
PU
04/22Acsion Limited Announces Resignation of Thabani Jali as Chairman
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acsion : Summarised Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Results And Cash Dividend Declaration For The Year Ended 28 Feb 22

06/10/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACSION Limited

(Registration number 2014/182931/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Share code: ACS ISIN: ZAE000198289 ("Acsion" or "the Company")

SUMMARISED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUE

29% increase from R705 million to R910 million

HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE

47.91% increase from 71.32 cents per share to 105.49 cents per share

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

18.71% increase from 1 795.40 cents per share to 2 131.38 cents per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE

295.83 cents increase from 6.01 cents to 301.84 cents

DIVIDEND DECLARED

18 cents per share (2021: nil)

The information in this short-form announcement has been extracted from the Full Announcement, but this short-form announcement itself has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors.

The summarised audited consolidated results ("Full Announcement") have been extracted from the annual financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022, which was audited by PKF Octagon Inc, who expressed an unmodified audit opinion thereon.

The key audit matter addressed in the auditor's report relates to the valuation of the investment properties. A copy of their audit report and the Group annual financial statements are available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.acsionsa.co.za/results.htm

This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors. It is only a summary of the information contained in the Full Announcement and does not contain full or complete details. The Full Announcement is available on the Company's website on https://www.acsionsa.co.za/results.htm and the JSE's website at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/ACSE/ye22.pdf

This short-form announcement was published on SENS on 10 June 2022.

The audited annual financial statements are available for inspection, at no charge, at the registered offices of Acsion and its Sponsor, from 08:00 to 17:00 on business days. Copies of the full announcement can be requested by emailing linda@anaprop.co.za

Any investment decisions should be based on the full announcement published on SENS and on the Company's website.

PD Sekete

K Anastasiadis

Acting Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

10 June 2022

Directors: K Anastasiadis (CEO), C van Rensburg (FD), PD Sekete*, M Kok* (* Independent non-executive)

Registered office: Mall@Reds, 1st Floor, Corner of Rooihuiskraal and Hendrik Verwoerd Drives, Rooihuiskraal, Ext 15, Centurion

Postal address: PO Box 569, Wierda Park, 0149

Transfer secretaries: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue, Rosebank, 2192

Sponsor: Merchantec Capital

Company secretary: MWRK Accountants and Auditors Incorporated Chartered Accountants

www.acsionsa.co.za

Disclaimer

Acsion Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 16:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACSION LIMITED
12:23pACSION : Summarised Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Results And Cash Dividend Declar..
PU
06/08ACSION : Change to the Board - Appointment of Acting Chairman
PU
04/22Acsion Limited Announces Resignation of Thabani Jali as Chairman
CI
2021Acsion Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended August 31, 2021
CI
2021Acsion Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Acsion Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
2021Acsion Limited Appoints Marianne Kok as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairper..
CI
2021ACSION LIMITED : Annual results
CO
2021ACSION LIMITED : Financial report
CO
2021ACSION LIMITED : Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 698 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net income 2021 23,6 M 1,53 M 1,53 M
Net Debt 2021 893 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 876 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart ACSION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acsion Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kiriakos Anastasiadis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Jansen van Rensburg CFO & Executive Financial Director
Tony Kyriazis Chief Operating Officer
Phetole David Sekete Independent Non-Executive Director
Marianne Kok Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACSION LIMITED-19.84%123
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.80%35 284
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.24%31 103
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.03%30 578
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%27 723
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.32%27 009