  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. ActBlue Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300816   CNE100003SB9

ACTBLUE CO., LTD.

(300816)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-01
28.06 CNY   +1.04%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trump moves to disqualify judge in porn star hush money case

06/02/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in virtual hearing in New York

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is seeking to disqualify the New York state judge overseeing the criminal case against him stemming from a hush money payment to a porn star.

In a motion made public on Friday, Trump's lawyers argued that New York state Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan has a conflict due to his daughter's work at a consulting firm that does work for Democrats. The motion also noted that the judge encouraged a former Trump Organization executive to cooperate during a prior case, calling that a preconceived bias against Trump.

Trump's lawyers also asked the judge to explain $35 in political contributions in 2020. Federal records show Merchan donated $35 to the Democratic group ActBlue, with the money earmarked for the Biden campaign and two progressive groups.

"Your Honor cannot preside over this case," Trump's lawyers wrote in the filing, given the questions about his impartiality.

The motion is Trump's latest legal maneuver to keep Merchan from overseeing the case. Last month, Trump asked for the case to be moved to federal court. It is proceeding in state court ahead of a decision.

Trump may face an uphill climb in getting Merchan disqualified, as the judge himself gets to make the decision. The Trump Organization was not successful in getting him to step aside in the tax-fraud case.

But New York's rules of judicial conduct bar political contributions. Robert Tembeckjian, administrator of the state Commission on Judicial Conduct, declined to comment on whether , the judge's apparent $35 in donations could be subject to an inquiry.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, which he denies. He has pleaded not guilty. A trial is scheduled to begin in March.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney said the office would respond in court papers.

Lucian Chalfen, a New York court spokesman, declined to comment on behalf of Merchan.

Merchan's daughter, Loren, is a partner and president of Authentic Campaigns, whose clients include progressive causes and Democratic officials and stands to benefit from decisions in the case, the filing said. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump's lawyers say the judge pushed former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg to cooperate during plea negotiations in last year's tax fraud case against him and the company. In the filing, they say the judge told Weisselberg he would be sentenced to at least one to three years in prison even if he pleaded guilty, unless he cooperated against Trump and his interests.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in the tax fraud case last year and testified for the prosecution but did not cooperate against Trump himself, who was not charged in that case. He was sentenced to five months in jail.

The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud and fined $1.6 million.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; additional reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Andy Sullivan and David Gregorio)

By Karen Freifeld


© Reuters 2023
05:25pTrump moves to disqualify judge in porn star hush money case
RE
04/26ActBlue Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/26ActBlue Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/10Certain A Shares of ActBlue Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-F..
CI
2022ActBlue Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022ActBlue Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Democrats swiftly raised $80M after court overturned Roe
AQ
2022ActBlue Co., Ltd. Announces 2021 Final Distribution Plan to Be Implemented (A Shares), ..
CI
2022ActBlue Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for 2021
CI
2022ActBlue Co., Ltd. Proposes Final Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
Financials
Sales 2023 1 253 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2023 109 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 2 250 M 318 M 318 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart ACTBLUE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ActBlue Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTBLUE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,06 CNY
Average target price 34,43 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Liu Chairman & General Manager
Ren Jian Jiang Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM Assistant
Tao Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cong Wei Xu Independent Director
Jian Guo Guo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTBLUE CO., LTD.15.00%314
DENSO CORPORATION32.54%46 714
APTIV PLC-3.14%24 402
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD11.22%15 321
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.77%13 935
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.2.67%13 776
