Actelis : Company Presentation

Enabling Cybersecure, Rapid Networking for All IoT "Things" and Locations
Risk Factors
Our business and our ability to execute our business strategy are subject to a number of risks as more fully described in the section titled "Risk Factors" of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. These risks include, among others:
We have a history of net losses, may incur substantial net losses in the future, and may not achieve or sustain profitability or growth in future periods. If we cannot achieve and sustain profitability, our business, financial condition, and operating results will be adversely affected.
We have had negative cash flow and, given our projected funding needs, our ability to generate positive cash flow is uncertain.
Our financial statements contain an explanatory paragraph regarding substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern, which could prevent us from obtaining new financing on reasonable terms or at all.
Even after consummation of the offering as contemplated, we may need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future, and such capital raising may be costly or difficult to obtain and could dilute our stockholders' ownership interests.
Our indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to fund operations, limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry and prevent us from meeting our financial obligations.
To support our business growth, in the past years we increased our focus on serving certain IoT verticals, while continuing to serve our existing Telco customers. This change in our strategy may make it more difficult to evaluate our business growth and future prospects, and may increase the risk that we will not be successful in our plans.
We may have ineffective sales and marketing efforts.
We are dependent on the supply of electronic and mechanical components and our business would be harmed if we do not receive sufficient supply of such components in number and performance to meet our production requirements and product specifications in a timely and cost-effective manner.
We are dependent on key suppliers.
Demand for our products and solutions may not grow or may decline.
Our gross margins may not increase or may deteriorate.
Changes in the price and availability of our raw materials and shipping could be detrimental to our profitability.
Expanding our operations and marketing efforts to meet expected growth may impact profitability if actual growth is less than expected.
If our internal Company cyber-security measures are breached or fail and unauthorized access is obtained to our IT environment, we may incur significant losses of data, which we may not be able to recover and may experience a delay in our ability to conduct our day-to-day business.
Risk Factors
We provide cyber security features as part of our products that may not completely prevent information security breaches, and our products are installed in live customer environments and may be compromised by cyber-attacks and damage customer assets.
We depend on key information systems and third-party service providers.
We depend on our management team and other key employees, and the loss of one or more of these employees or an inability to attract and retain highly skilled employees could adversely affect our business.
We may face the effects of increased competition and rapid technological changes.
Our results of operations are likely to fluctuate from quarter to quarter and year to year, which could adversely affect the trading price of our common stock.
The loss of one or more of our significant customers, or any other reduction in the amount of revenue we derive from any such customer, would adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects.
The effects of health pandemics, such as the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, have had, and could in the future have, an adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations.
Claims by others that we infringe their intellectual property could force us to incur significant costs or revise the way we conduct our business.
Our patents and proprietary technology may be challenged or disputed.
Any failure to protect our intellectual property rights could impair our ability to protect our proprietary technology and our brand.
We may be adversely affected by fluctuations in the currency exchange rate of the Israeli Shekel.
Unanticipated changes in our effective tax rate and additional tax liabilities, including those resulting from our international operations or the implementation of new tax rules, could harm our future results.
The requirements of being a public company may strain our resources, divert management's attention, and affect our ability to attract and retain executive management and qualified board members.
We have identified a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting. If we experience material weaknesses in the future or otherwise fail to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls in the future, we may not be able to accurately report our financial condition or results of operations which may adversely affect investor confidence in us, and as a result, the value of our common stock.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Presentation contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the final prospectus, dated May 16, 2022 that we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with our initial public offering. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this Presentation and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a total risk of loss.
