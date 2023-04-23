Advanced search
    ASNS   US00503R4092

ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.

(ASNS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:40:25 2023-04-21 pm EDT
3.009 USD   -5.38%
Actelis : Company Presentation

04/23/2023
Applying the Science of Networking

Enabling Cybersafe, Rapid Deployment Networking for All IoT "Things" and Locations

Investor Presentation April 2023

For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific objective will be achieved.

Investments may be illiquid, highly speculative and there is risk of the total loss of your investment. Please see full disclosures.

Copyright © 2022 Actelis Networks

Disclaimer

This Presentation is not an Offer or a Representation

This Presentation does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any securities, investment or other specific product, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities, investment or other specific product in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The information contained herein does not purport to be all-inclusive and Actelis Networks, Inc. ("Actelis" or "the Company") nor any of its subsidiaries, stockholders, affiliates, representatives, control persons, partners, members, managers, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this Presentation. You should consult with your own counsel and tax and financial advisors as to legal and related matters concerning the matters described herein, and, by accepting this Presentation, you confirm that you are not relying solely upon the information contained herein to make any investment decision. The recipient shall not rely upon any statement, representation or warranty made by any other person, firm or corporation in making any investment decision. To the fullest extent permitted by law, in no circumstances will the Company or any of its subsidiaries, stockholders, affiliates, representatives, control persons, partners, members, managers, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents be responsible or liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or loss of profit arising from the use of this Presentation, its contents, its omissions, reliance on the information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith. The general explanations included in this Presentation cannot address, and are not intended to address, your specific investment objectives, financial situations or financial needs. Nothing in this Presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward- looking statements will be achieved.

Financial Information and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

The financial information contained in this Presentation has been taken from or prepared based on our historical financial statements for the periods presented. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to their nearest GAAP equivalent or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Actelis. Our management uses forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures to evaluate our projected financials and operating performance. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, our non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward looking non-GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. For any financial information contained in this Presentation, please refer to and read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2023 (the "Form 10-K").

Forward Looking Statements

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the final prospectus, dated May 16, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and our Form 10-K.Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this Presentation and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a total risk of loss.

Past performance is not indicativeoffuture results.There isno guarantee that any specific objective willbe achieved. Investments

2

may be illiquid, highly speculativeand there isrisk of the total lossof your investment. Seedisclosures at the beginning.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Actelis At a Glance

A Market Leader of Gigabit-Grade, Cybersafe, Rapid Deployment IoT Networking

Customers

Value of Actelis' IoT

Global Patents

Cities, Rail,

Previously Installed

+More on-going

Roads, Military

Base

new applications

In over 30 countries

Year-Over-Year

Gross Margin

Year-end 2022 Balance

Sales to IoT

Sheet Quick Ratio

2022

customers growth

Current Assets (ex. inventories)

Vs. 2021

over Current Liabilities

For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific objective will be

3

achieved. Investments may be illiquid, highly speculative and there is risk of the total loss of your investment. Please see full disclosures.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Global IoT Market to Hit $1.8 Trillion in 2028 at 24.5% CAGR (1)

Smart City Market at $696 Billion by 2028 with CAGR of 29.3% (2)

Smart Traffic (ITS)

Smart City

Smart Rail

Military and Gov.

Power, Water, Oil

Industry, Education

Lights

Parking

Signaling

Perimeter security

Substations

Robotics

Cameras

Security

Obstacle detect

Weapons control

Generators

Warehouse

Lane Management

Wi-Fi

Controls

Energy

Oil/gas flow

Access control

Signs

Garbage

Security

Radars

Perimeter security

Security

V2V

Transportation

Ticketing

Airports

Water plants

Parking

(1) Facts and Factors Jan. 2022

(2) Grand View Research May. 2021

For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific objective will be

4

achieved. Investments may be illiquid, highly speculative and there is risk of the total loss of your investment. Please see full disclosures.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

IoT Connectivity Modernization Needs Growing Exponentially

Major efforts to Securely Connect Tens of Millions of Locations at High-Speed

  • Billions of devices currently connected with copper

cables

Historically low speed, low reliability, not secure

  • New Fiber Optic cables are

being installed

Reliable, fast, but expensive and slow to deploy

  • Wireless is getting faster

Historically very low speed, lowest reliability and security

For illustrative purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific objective will be

5

achieved. Investments may be illiquid, highly speculative and there is risk of the total loss of your investment. Please see full disclosures.

Disclaimer

Actelis Networks Inc. published this content on 23 April 2023


© Publicnow 2023
