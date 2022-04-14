Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Acter Group Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5536   TW0005536007

ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(5536)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-12
203.50 TWD   +0.49%
05:45aACTER : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (adding a new discussion proposal)
PU
04/06ACTER : Announced on behalf of ACTER TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION GROUP CO., LTD the important resolutions of 2021 shareholders' meeting
PU
04/01ACTER : Announced on behalf of Sheng Huei International Co., Ltd. the cumulative acquisitions with the same counterparty reaches 20% of paid-in capital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acter : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (adding a new discussion proposal)

04/14/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/14 Time of announcement 17:34:47
Subject 
 Acter Board of Directors resolved to convene
the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (adding a new
discussion proposal)
Date of events 2022/04/14 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/14
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/26
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
B2F, No.201, Sec. 2, Wenxin Rd., Xitun Dist., Taichung City 407, Taiwan
（SWEETEN PLAZA's international hall）
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
 visual communication shareholders meeting):
visual communication assisted shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1)To report the distribution of 2021 employee and director compensation.
(2)2021 Business Report.
(3)Audit Committee's Review Report of 2021 Financial Statements.
(4)The distribution of 2021 cash dividends.
(5)2021 Corporate governance report.
(6)To report the 2021 annual operation of Audit Committee and its
communication with the company's chief internal auditor.
(7)To report the connection and reasonableness between the compensation
policy of the directors and managerial officers and performance
assessment results in 2021.
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1)Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
(2)Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
(1)Discussion on the proposal to amend "Articles of Incorporation."
(2)Discussion on the proposal to amend "Rules of Procedure for Shareholder
Meetings."(New)
(3)Discussion on the proposal to amend "Procedures for Election of
Directors."
(4)Discussion on the proposal to amend "Procedure for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets."
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None.
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28
12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/26
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Acter Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
05:45aACTER : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (addi..
PU
04/06ACTER : Announced on behalf of ACTER TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION GROUP CO., LTD the important r..
PU
04/01ACTER : Announced on behalf of Sheng Huei International Co., Ltd. the cumulative acquisiti..
PU
03/24ACTER : Announced the company will attend the online investor conference held by Yuanta Se..
PU
03/08ACTER : Correction of the amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of the comp..
PU
03/06ACTER : To Clarify the report of “Economic Daily News”
PU
02/24Acter Group Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/24ACTER BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED TO : Hybrid Shareholders' Meeting)
PU
02/24ACTER : Announced the dividend distribution approved by the board of directors.
PU
02/24ACTER : Announced the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation approved by the board of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 055 M 829 M 829 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 654 M 401 M 401 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acter Group Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 203,50 TWD
Average target price 237,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Managers and Directors
Ming Kun Lai Deputy General Manager
Chun Cheng Wang Co-General Manager
Yun Han Tsao Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chin Li Liang Chairman
Hui Hsin Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-8.33%401
VINCI-2.82%55 038
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.60%39 061
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-7.09%32 477
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.75%24 470
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.07%20 577