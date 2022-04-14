Acter : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting (adding a new discussion proposal)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/14 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/05/26 3.General shareholders' meeting location: B2F, No.201, Sec. 2, Wenxin Rd., Xitun Dist., Taichung City 407, Taiwan （SWEETEN PLAZA's international hall） 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): visual communication assisted shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1)To report the distribution of 2021 employee and director compensation. (2)2021 Business Report. (3)Audit Committee's Review Report of 2021 Financial Statements. (4)The distribution of 2021 cash dividends. (5)2021 Corporate governance report. (6)To report the 2021 annual operation of Audit Committee and its communication with the company's chief internal auditor. (7)To report the connection and reasonableness between the compensation policy of the directors and managerial officers and performance assessment results in 2021. 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1)Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. (2)Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits. 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: (1)Discussion on the proposal to amend "Articles of Incorporation." (2)Discussion on the proposal to amend "Rules of Procedure for Shareholder Meetings."(New) (3)Discussion on the proposal to amend "Procedures for Election of Directors." (4)Discussion on the proposal to amend "Procedure for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets." 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None. 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/03/28 12.Book closure ending date:2022/05/26 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.