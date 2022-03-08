Acter : Correction of the amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of the company's 2021 Consolidated Financial Report and it has no change on profit of 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.Company name:ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: Correction of the amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of the company's 2021 Consolidated Financial Report 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: The amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of the company's 2021 Consolidated Financial Report 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Page 35 note 6(j) property, plant and equipment Cost Other facilities Total Balance on Jan. 1, 2021 Additions $ 19,393 24,422 Balance on Dec. 31, 2021 $ 203,113 773,777 Carrying amounts Balance on Dec. 31, 2021 $ 66,623 573,394 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Page 35 note 6(j) property, plant and equipment Cost Other facilities Total Balance on Jan. 1, 2021 Additions $ 19,293 24,322 Balance on Dec. 31, 2021 $ 203,013 773,677 Carrying amounts Balance on Dec. 31, 2021 $ 66,523 573,294 9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the corrected 2021 consolidated financial report on MOPS. The aforementioned correction has no change on the profit of 2021. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.