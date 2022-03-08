Log in
    5536   TW0005536007

ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(5536)
Acter : Correction of the amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of the company's 2021 Consolidated Financial Report and it has no change on profit of 2021

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 14:58:03
Subject 
 Correction of the amount of property, plant and
equipment in note 6(j) of the company's 2021 Consolidated
Financial Report and it has no change on profit of 2021
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Company name:ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
  office" or  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction of the amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of
the company's 2021 Consolidated Financial Report
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of the company's
 2021 Consolidated Financial Report
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Page 35
note 6(j) property, plant and equipment
Cost
                              Other facilities     Total
Balance on Jan. 1, 2021
Additions                     $         19,393    24,422
Balance on Dec. 31, 2021      $        203,113   773,777

Carrying amounts
Balance on Dec. 31, 2021      $         66,623   573,394

8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Page 35
note 6(j) property, plant and equipment
Cost
                              Other facilities     Total
Balance on Jan. 1, 2021
Additions                     $         19,293    24,322
Balance on Dec. 31, 2021      $        203,013   773,677

Carrying amounts
Balance on Dec. 31, 2021      $         66,523   573,294

9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the corrected 2021 consolidated financial report
on MOPS. The aforementioned correction has no change on the profit of 2021.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Acter Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
