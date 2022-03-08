Acter : Correction of the amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of the company's 2021 Consolidated Financial Report and it has no change on profit of 2021

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Company name:ACTER GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not Applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction of the amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of
the company's 2021 Consolidated Financial Report
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The amount of property, plant and equipment in note 6(j) of the company's
2021 Consolidated Financial Report
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Page 35
note 6(j) property, plant and equipment
Cost
Other facilities Total
Balance on Jan. 1, 2021
Additions $ 19,393 24,422
Balance on Dec. 31, 2021 $ 203,113 773,777
Carrying amounts
Balance on Dec. 31, 2021 $ 66,623 573,394
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Page 35
note 6(j) property, plant and equipment
Cost
Other facilities Total
Balance on Jan. 1, 2021
Additions $ 19,293 24,322
Balance on Dec. 31, 2021 $ 203,013 773,677
Carrying amounts
Balance on Dec. 31, 2021 $ 66,523 573,294
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the corrected 2021 consolidated financial report
on MOPS. The aforementioned correction has no change on the profit of 2021.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.