Toulouse, 24 May 2024 at 7 am

ACTIA GROUP completes the merger with STEEL ELECTRONIQUE

within the ACTIA AEROSPACE Division

On Thursday 23 May 2024, ACTIA Group and Diadem, the parent company of STEEL Electronique, completed their merger; the latter having been the subject of exclusive negotiations that began in September 2023.

Integrated into the ACTIA Aerospace Division, STEEL Electronique, a well-known player in the field of aerospace, thus plays its part in the creation of a leading industrial entity for the supply of embedded electronics in the following sectors:

Aeronautics

Aerospace and NewSpace

Telecommunications (ground and embedded for aerospace)

Once again, ACTIA Aerospace thus demonstrates its ambition with an innovative approach committed to technological and industrial excellence involving 230 employees with prospective annual sales that would represent 10% of ACTIA Group's consolidated revenues.

ABOUT STEEL Electronique

Firmly positioned in the field of high technology, STEEL Electronique carries out the bulk of its activities in the field of space. STEEL Electronique is an SME employing around sixty people, half of whom are engineers specialising in the design (R&D), development and production of electronic equipment and systems for space for over 40 years.

With revenues of €7.1m in 2023, STEEL Electronique is a major player in the aerospace community, recognised as an equipment manufacturer in its own right, by both major customers in the aerospace sector (agencies and manufacturers) and other bodies or laboratories involved in aerospace projects.

ABOUT ACTIA

ACTIA Group is a mid-market company (ETI) founded in 1986. It is at once family-owned and international and its head office is located in France. The family aspect guarantees the long-term future of the Group and its independence with an ever-present entrepreneurial spirit. ACTIA's business is to design and produce electronics to control systems in the particularly demanding fields of the automotive, rail, aeronautics, space, defence, energy and telecommunications industries.

The commitments made by ACTIA are reflected in the Group's ambitious contributions to addressing societal issues: mobility, connectivity, safety and the environment. Control over the design and production of products bearing the ACTIA signature is a true guarantee of quality. Without exception, all Group employees share this belief in quality in a fully certified environment.

ACTIA Group key figures

2023 turnover: €579.3m.

Over 4,000 employees around the world, of whom approximately 1,450 engineers and technicians working in R&D.

Present in 17 countries.

14 to 18% of revenue reinvested every year in R&D.

