ACTIA : FIRST QUARTER 2023 TURNOVER

IFRS (€m) 2023* 2022 Var. Q1 138.2 114.4 +20.8% o/w Automotive Division 119.0 101.3 +17.5% o/w Telecoms Division 19.1 13.1 +45.6%

* Unaudited data.

At €138.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, ACTIA Group turnover rose by 20.8%, a reflection of the Group's healthy order book. Still suffering from the supply difficulties now mainly affecting a few families of components, ACTIA has not yet been able to return to normal production conditions. However, the experience acquired in recent years has made it possible to limit the effects on its customers, notwithstanding that demand has not always been completely satisfied. With a more even spread of business activity over the period than in 2022, thereby creating a favourable basis for comparison for this quarter, the turnover of the Telecoms business, at €19.1 million, grew by 45.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, the sales of the foreign subsidiaries amounted to €82.3 million, an improvement of 28.4%, while those of the French companies reached €68.2 million, up by 13.9%. The progress made with the Group's French customers, especially in the areas of Rail and Energy, automatically meant a lower share for the international business. So, 63.6% of turnover was generated by foreign customers, compared to 66.9% for the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the previous year, only the Asia region declined (by 13.6%), with China continuing to benefit in the first quarter of 2022 from the favourable impact of the Volvo Car contract that it has partially offset through the development of our local subsidiary, which grew by 15.0%.

The Automotive Division contributed 86.1% of the Group's quarterly sales. The OEM business, which represented 74.1% of the division's sales and grew by 17.8%, reflected the dynamism of the contracts that replaced the Volvo Car telematics contract, particularly in the areas of Rail, up by 89.4%, Off-Highway, up by 59.3% and Trucks, up by 24.5%. Business with the car manufacturers quite naturally declined by 21.5%. The Aftermarket business, at 6.0% of the division's sales, declined by 43.7% due to the basis of comparison still including the Technical Inspection and Garage Equipment businesses, sold in April 2022. The marked drop of 38.4% in the area of fleet management for the Buses & Coaches business was a sign of the difficulties being experienced by public and private sector investors in this segment. The Manufacturing Design & Services (MDS) electronics outsourcing business, at 15.4% of the division's sales, grew by 35.1%, driven by the recovery of the aeronautics sector. Lastly, "Other", with the ramping up of the studies sold as part of the R&D outsourcing business, now represents 4.5% of the division's sales.

The Telecoms Division represented 13.8% of the Group's quarterly sales. The significant improvement of 45.6%, related to the ramping up of solutions for the Energy and Rail markets with increases of respectively 57.8% and 151.4%, reflects the relevance of the strategic options taken over recent years. However, the continuation of this robust trend will depend to a large extent on reliable supplies of components for these two sectors.



2023 OUTLOOK

Although not able at this stage to envisage a significant improvement in the supply situation by the end of the year, ACTIA maintains its growth objective at more than 15%. Based on the solidity of its order book and its ever-stronger portfolio of multi-year contracts, ACTIA Group has a revenue target in excess of €800 million by 2025. This growth will be accompanied by a new segmentation of the Group's businesses into 4 Divisions (Mobility, Energy, Aerospace, Engineering) in order to provide greater transparency and visibility, as well as further potential for growth. These changes will be made over the next three years.

ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Ordinary General Meeting will be convened on 23 May 2023 at 5 pm. Shareholders have been asked to use postal votes whenever possible. The documentation for the General Meeting is available at www.actia.com ("Investors" / "General Meetings" menu).

The 2022 Annual Report is also available at www.actia.com ("Investors" / "Financial Information" / "Annual Reports" menu).

In 2023, ACTIA Group plans to propose to its shareholders the distribution of a dividend of 12 euro cents per share in line with the Group's consolidated results and in compliance with Group policy on equity, which has risen by €21.2 million to €134.2 million, giving net assets per share of €6.67.

ABOUT ACTIA

ACTIA Group is a mid-market company (ETI) founded in 1986. It is at once family-owned and international and its head office is located in France. The family aspect guarantees the long-term future of the Group and its independence with an ever-present entrepreneurial spirit. ACTIA's business is to design and produce electronics to control systems in the particularly demanding fields of the automotive, rail, aeronautics, space, defence, power and telecommunications industries.

The commitments made by ACTIA are reflected in the Group's ambitious contributions to addressing societal issues: mobility, connectivity, safety and the environment. Control over the design and production of products bearing the ACTIA signature is a true guarantee of quality. Without exception, all Group employees share this belief in quality in a fully certified environment.

KEY FIGURES

2022 turnover: €499.8 million.

More than 3,700 employees around the world, including over 1,200 engineers and technicians working in R&D.

Present in 16 countries.

14 to 18% of revenue reinvested every year in R&D.

