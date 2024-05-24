ACTIA Group specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of embedded electronic systems intended for the vehicle and telecommunications markets. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - automotive equipment and electronic services (85%): electronic diagnostic and technical control devices, on-board electronic products (dashboard, chronotachygraphs, gauges, etc.), electronic services (including replacement of obsolete electronic components, purchasing, testing, packaging and storing obsolete components, redefining and qualifying components and electronic cards), and industrial subcontracting (primarily manufacture of electronic cards and sub-assemblies for automotive, aerospace, railroad, and industrial system equipment; - telecommunication equipment (14.9%): Hertz beams and related equipment (multiplexers, frame analyzers, etc.), signal transmission and reception equipment, information transmission equipment (satellite receivers, etc.), aeronautical information processing and distribution equipment, complete ground station systems; - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (36.4%), Europe (40.6%), Americas (13.2%), Asia (7.3%), Africa and Oceania (2.5%).