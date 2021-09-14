ACTIA : reconnects with customers at the Équip'Auto On Tour events in France

ACTIA invites automotive aftermarket and mobility services professionals to the six Équip'Auto On Tour events being held in France (from 25 September to 30 October 2021): regional meetings organised under the auspices of Équip'Auto. The ACTIA stand will be showcasing the series of new and innovative features implemented on the Multi-Diag tool range: Security Gateway, advanced settings, expert assistance, ADAS calibration, and a sneak preview of the ECU reprogramming service, which is eagerly awaited by the sector.

The ACTIA engineers have been hard at work, taking advantage of this unusual period to develop a set of solutions to help garage owners, as the technical nature of their work is constantly changing.

- Multi-Diag 360 provides comprehensive diagnostic and repair assistance for some of the largest coverage of European vehicles;

- Unlocking the integrated Security Gateway (Fiat, Renault, etc.);

Read all about it: 'ACTIA opens the FIAT gateway to garage owners '.

- 'To-the-Point' functions: easy-to-use search function for advanced settings, search by number plate, Express Diag 2.0;

- Comprehensive repair support services and expertassistance via a dedicated European hotline;

Find out more: 'Auto diagnostics hotline: a multi-make expert technician on the line'.

- ADAS calibration with the new, easy-to-use solution: WHEEL-DIAG ADAS.

This solution combines alignment and calibration of ADAS based on the thrust angle, for a precise measurement in compliance with manufacturer standards, a unique portal, with magnetic targets, for quick installation and improved ergonomics, easy-to-use software, accompanying repair technicians step by step with clear and precise visuals.

ACTIA's new PRP (Passthru Remote Platform) solution makes it possible to:

update, reprogram and download vehicle ECUs. The platform is completely secure and connects auto mechanics to the hotline of experts in electronic diagnostics to conduct manufacturer diagnostic operations remotely, using a fee-for-service model;

stop outsourcing manufacturer operations and never turn away another vehicle from the shop again.

To find out more: 'The winning trio for the reprogramming of automotive ECUs.'.

ACTIA offers these features on a range of high-performance tablets developed specifically for these services.

The entire ACTIA aftermarket team looks forward to reconnecting with professionals over the course of six Équip'Auto On Tour events:

Avignon - 25 September 2021 - Avignon ParcExpo

Nantes - 2 October 2021 - EXPONANTES Le Parc

Lille - 9 October 2021 - Lille Grand Palais

Toulouse - 16 October 2021 - Toulouse Exhibition & Convention Center - MEET

Lyon - 23 October 2021 - MATMUT Stadium Lyon Gerland

Mulhouse - 30 October 2021 - Parc EXPO Mulhouse

Conveniently, these events are just in time for the economic recovery, pending a return to the usual event format at Équip'Auto 2022. Save the date!

