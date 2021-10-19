ACTIA : transforms security on trains…

…working with SNCF and TER Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. The first real-time video protection system for use on board trains has produced conclusive results. Honouring its commitments, ACTIA Telecom, the telecommunications division of the ACTIA Group, has successfully tested its system on around a hundred TER regional trains in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, in partnership with SNCF.

In particular, the system allows a passenger's movements to be monitored in real time on board, in stations, and on platforms, continuously throughout a long journey. With clear benefits for safety and security in transport, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region is continuing the roll-out of ACTIA's solution across its whole network, with the aim of equipping all the region's TER trains.

"ACTIA was chosen in a tendering procedure for the cost-effectiveness and technical quality of its solution. Following this, the connected video-protection solution was developed, together with Rolling Stock Engineering, e-SNCF Solutions and the information technology teams from the Industrial Division and TER. All funding was provided by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional authorities."

States Julien Baratier, SNCF Digital Train Project Manager.

ACTIA is committed to safer, sustainable, connected transport. The group, which equips over 9,000 passenger transport vehicles around the world with video surveillance solutions, is now testing a new video-protection technology for rail transport, which is connected to the ground in real time.

This new solution, developed by ACTIA Telecom and in close partnership with SNCF, allows the network's security stations to track events in rolling stock over a long distance, via monitoring software. This can be done in real time and continuously, as was already possible in stations and on platforms. This connected video-protection system is a big step forwards for passenger safety.

The video-protection market responds to the growing need for security solutions on trains. Connected video protection allows surveillance in real time and analysis of the recordings transmitted via the 4G network. Therefore, this system allows rapid responses to requests from the police and the courts. For railway safety officers, it provides an extra tool in addition to the video-protection solutions already present in stations."Explains Jérôme Champare, Video-protection Services Offer Manager

Until now, video-projection cameras on regional trains recorded a stream of images, which were stored and could only be consulted by manual extraction of the hard disks after a security incident was reported or if the French Ministry of the Interior made a requisition request. Now, the footage from these HD/FHD cameras is analysed directly, in real time or on a time-deferred basis, without any action needed on the train. This is done by the staff of the Regional Transport Security Centre, which is also funded by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regional authorities. The video-patrollers can guide and coordinate the railway safety officers or the police in real time, for immediate intervention on the ground.

Approximately one hundred of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region's TERs (regional express trains) are now equipped with this system, particularly on the Lyon-Saint-Etienne TER line, which is one of the busiest routes in the region.

The launch and the first tests took place on the Saint-Etienne Lyon line.

Having impressed with its high-quality images and reliability, the system offers such benefits for safety and security that it will soon be adopted by other regions (Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Hauts-de-France, Grand Est, etc.). The standardised and interoperable equipment used by ACTIA's system means it can be adapted to the communication protocol of the equipment used on France's national rail network.

The success of this full-scale roll-out will allow ACTIA Telecom to access higher-volume markets and equip different types of rolling stock, such as new-generation TER NG trains. A potential market of 1,000 trains to equip!

Moreover, the embedded equipment and software solutions that make up the system are developed and made in Occitanie, on the ACTIA Telecom production sites in Millau and Montpellier.

"The Digital Train project, now known as SDOT ("Service Digital On Train"), is a set of connected on-board services developed by SNCF Rolling Stock Engineering to meet the needs of SNCF Voyageurs. In the video-protection project for TER trains, the ACTIA system is connected to the SDOT network, and therefore benefits from interfacing with the train and from the onboard/ground communication of the SDOT system."

Explains Julien Baratier, SNCF Digital Train Project Manager.

Meanwhile, to help operators use the growing amounts of video data that the system will generate once widely implemented, ACTIA Telecom is developing solutions for image processing, and to help with image interpretation and analysis. These solutions are based on "deep learning" and artificial intelligence technologies for automated systems that are indispensable for utilizing the images and for decision-making.

