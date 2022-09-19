ACTIA : wins two major contracts in South America…

…and strengthens its position on the international rail market.

The ACTIA Group, expert in video surveillance and passenger information solutions, has been chosen by the manufacturer ALSTOM to equip: new trains of two lines for São Paulo Metropolitan Train System in Brazil, as well as the trains for the future Train Maya network, an intercity network under construction in Mexico crossing the Yucatán Peninsula.

With these new contracts outside Europe, ACTIA continues its global dynamism and is undoubtedly positioning itself as a major player in sustainable, scalable, innovative mobility, fully adapted to the needs of local public transport networks.

The manufacturer ALSTOM have chosen ACTIA's passenger information and video surveillance solutions to equip the future metro lines 8 and 9 of São Paulo Metropolitan Train System, operated by ViaMobilidade. As these trains lines carry more than one million passengers per day, priority was given to the fluidity of passenger flows, their safety and comfort.

The new trains will therefore be equipped with the latest technology: passenger counting, dynamic line maps, real-time passenger information and video surveillance systems. These solutions, supplied by ACTIA, will be installed in the 36 new trains included in the contract.

As further evidence of ALSTOM's confidence, the manufacturer will also entrust ACTIA with the supply of on-board equipment for another major project on the continent: the Tren Maya in Mexico.

Announced publicly in May 2021, this new project between ALSTOM and the State of Mexico involves the creation of a rail network with a total length of 1,525 km that will cover the south-eastern region of Mexico. This is the first long-distance train in Mexico in partnership with the State of Mexico.

The project involves the commissioning of 42 new generation X'trapolis electric trains. The agreement between ACTIA and the manufacturer covers the delivery of passenger information, video surveillance, rear-view and on-board internet solutions.

ALSTOM is once again calling on the know-how and expertise of the ACTIA group to provide innovative and tailor-made technological solutions. For this project, ACTIA is relying on its local subsidiary ACTIA de Mexico, which will supply the majority of the locally manufactured equipment. This argument was certainly a factor in the Mexican government's choice of ACTIA solutions.

"ACTIA develops complete solutions, i.e. both hardware and software. The group offers a strong capacity to adapt its solutions to the specific needs of local markets. Without limiting itself to its portfolio of products, ACTIA responds with highly personalised and adapted offers for each of its products and proposes tailor-made offers: both on the technical and technological level.

ACTIA's experience in the specificities and requirements of international rail markets has enabled it to win major rail programmes and to position itself as a major partner for the supply of urban mobility solutions. In addition to these last two contracts, which reinforce our long-standing partnership with the European manufacturer ALSTOM, our group is already well established in the South American rail market: in Santiago de Chile (Chile), Medellín (Colombia), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Rio Central & Cuiaba (Brazil). A total of 149 trains are running in commercial service with our solutions."



SaysVice President of ACTIA's rail business.

