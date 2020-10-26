Actic : Interim report Jan-Sep 2020

Log in
10/26/2020 | 08:20am EDT

ACTIC GROUP

A healthier society through training

Q3 INTERIM REPORT

2020 JULY - SEPT

CEO - Anders Carlbark

Interim CFO - Stephan Ebberyd

COVID-19 UPDATE

ALL CLUBS OPEN SINCE 15/6

  • Swedish sites open throughout Q2 and Q3, but negative impact to sales of memberships, PT revenue and increased freezing's of risk groups
  • All sites in Norway open since 15th June
  • German sites gradually opened during May, but baths are still operating under heavy restrictions with negative impact to sales of new memberships

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Continue to prioritize and ensure sites being a safe environment for members and staff
  • Quick adaptation to new situation, strong short- and long-term cost management combined with new developments, such as outdoor training offer, ensures stronger resilience to further Covid-19 uncertainty
  • New membership sales challenging during first half of Q3 but step by step stronger throughout the quarter, September in line with last year
  • Long term efficiency measures successfully implemented

CHALLENGES

  • Slower recovery in small and medium cities compared to larger cities
  • Large share of seniors in member base where we see a slower recovery
  • General development of Covid-19 and specifically continued restrictions in German baths

Q3 GROUP OVERVIEW - STRONG CASHFLOW AND RESULT

MEMBER BASE AND SALES GRADUALLY RECOVERING

  • Sales of new memberships recovering step by step
    • Q2 -50% compared to last year,
    • Q3 -14% compared to last year with September in line with last year
  • Member base at the end of September -11% compared to last year, adjusted for permanently closed sites -9%

NET SALES 196,2 (-13,8%)

  • Total decrease compared to last year -31,4 Mkr

COST DEVELOPMENT -48 Mkr (-30%)

  • Employee costs -16,8 Mkr
  • Other external costs -28,3 Mkr
  • One-timecost deductions: Rental discounts of 8 Mkr and government support of 5 Mkr booked as cost reduction

EBITDA 86,4 Mkr (+19%), margin 44,1% (31,9%)

  • Stronger than expected result driven by step by step recovery of sales and systematic efficiency improvements
  • EBITDA Excl IFRS 16 effects: 46 Mkr (31,8 Mkr), margin 23,5% (14%)

GROUP OPERATIONAL KPI OVERVIEW

Q3 - SEGMENT OVERVIEW

NORDICS

  • Net sales 173,3 Mkr (-15,6%) compared to last year
  • PT Revenue down -31%
  • EBITDA 84,4Mkr (LY 75,4 Mkr), EBITDA Margin 48,7% (LY 36,7%)
  • EBIT 36,2Mkr (LY -228,5), EBIT Margin 20,9% (LY neg.%)
  • Member base 174 326 (-12,2% compared to last year)
  • Number of clubs 147 (-8 to LY)

GERMANY

  • Net sales 22,9Mkr (+2,6%) compared to last year
  • EBITDA 9,3Mkr (LY 3,7Mkr), EBITDA Margin 40,7% (LY 16,7%)
  • EBIT 4,4Mkr (LY -30,9Mkr), EBIT Margin 19,2% (LY neg.%)
  • Member base 24 187 (0% compared to last year)
  • Number of clubs 26 (+1 vs. LY)
  • Profitability turnaround continues but current sales effected by continued restrictions at most bath facilities

CASHFLOW AND NET DEBT

STRONG CASHFLOW

  • Cashflow in Q3 of +9,0 MSEK (+24,8 MSEK vs. Q3-19)
  • Focus on working capital and negotiation with landlords and 100% of rents are now monthly paid instead of quarterly prepayment
  • Prepayment from members have also strengthen working capital.
  • Cash flow jan-sept 64,9 MSEK, 147 MSEK better than LY

NET DEBT

  • Net Debt 298 MSEK, excl IFRS 16
  • Cash 151 MSEK and available, not used credit, lines of 77 MSEK
  • Net Debt 101 MSEK better than Q3 2019 (excl. IFRS 16)
  • Net Debt/EBITDA = 3,1 (excl. effects from IFRS 16)

KEY TAKE AWAYS AND CURRENT TRADING

STRONG RESULT AND CASHFLOW

  • New levels of efficiency and improvements to training offer drives quarterly result
  • Q3 result supports financial stability and enables us to increase investments in improving customer offer

SYSTEMATIC IMPROVEMENTS CONTINUE AS FOCUS

  • Systematic improvement has step by step shown result throughout the whole year and we will continue to drive development of smart solutions to improve customer offer and operational efficiency.
  • Continued big focus on development and investments in digital and outdoor training will enable future growth and strengthen resilience to potential new upcoming situations related to Covid-19

Q4 SALES AND COST

  • Operational priority is to uphold a safe training environment and drive sales of new memberships
  • Net sales are expected to be lower than last year and we estimate Q4 net sales to decrease with 10-15% compared to same period last year with EBITDA at same level as Q4 2019.

Q&A

THANK YOU

APPENDIX

NET SALES & EBIT BRIDGE

NETSALES BRIDGE

EBIT - BRIDGE

P&L

Jul-sep

Jul-sep

Jan-sep

Jan-sep

Rolling

Jan-dec

SEK thousand

2020

2019

2020

2019

12m

2019

N etsales

196 175

227 579

582 327

718 311

816 259

952 243

O theroperating revenues

6 469

8 726

21737

25 355

30 661

34 278

Totalrevenues

202 644

236 305

604 064

743 666

846 920

986 522

G oods forresale

-740

-2 837

-3 037

-7 667

-5 501

-10 131

O therexternalcosts

-50 045

-78 319

-183 860

-254 668

-255 260

-326 068

Personnelcosts

-65 346

-82 145

-214 049

-281769

-314 685

-382 405

D epreciation and im pairm entoffixed assets

-53 223

-338 621

-160 817

-452 640

-228 881

-520 704

O theroperating expenses

-67

-466

-632

-996

-732

-1095

EBIT

33 223

-266 084

41 670

-254 073

41 861

-253 882

Financialincom e

96

25

2 004

83

2 934

1013

Financialexpenses

-10 065

-12 546

-34 596

-36 626

-45 720

-47 750

Profit/loss before tax

23 255

-278 605

9 078

-290 615

-926

-300 619

Tax

-3 031

-1617

-7 774

59

-11754

-3 922

N et profit/loss for the period

20 224

-280 222

1 304

-290 556

-12 680

-304 540

BALANCE SHEET

CASHFLOW STATEMENT

SEK thousand

2020 -09-30

2019-09-30

2019-12-31

A ssets

Intangible fixed assets

566 973

601967

587 790

Tangible fixed assets

268 939

285 802

285 512

Right-of-use assets

739 553

877 462

818 133

D eferred tax assets

2 693

6 935

2 693

Totalfixed assets

1 578 158

1 772 165

1 694 129

O thercurrentassets

65 774

82 403

94 841

Cash and cash equivalents

150 630

48 842

85 573

Totalcurrent assets

216 404

131 245

180 414

Totalassets

1 794 562

1 903 410

1 874 543

Equity and liabilities

Totalequity

271 557

297 945

281 032

Equity attributable to Parent Com pany shareholders

271 557

297 945

281 032

N on-currentinterest-bearing liabilities -loans

433 793

433 001

433 200

N on-currentinterest-bearing liabilities -leasing

647 886

763 426

708 043

D eferred tax liabilities

20 561

21719

19 565

Totalnon-current liabilities

1 102 239

1 218 145

1 160 808

Currentinterest-bearing liabilities -loans

15 000

15 000

15 000

Currentinterest-bearing liabilities -leasing

133 361

150 273

151930

O thercurrentliabilities

272 405

222 047

265 772

Totalcurrent liabilities

420 766

387 320

432 703

Totalliabilities

1 523 005

1 605 465

1 593 511

Totalequity and liabilities

1 794 562

1 903 410

1 874 543

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Actic Group AB published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 12:19:02 UTC

