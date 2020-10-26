Actic : Interim report Jan-Sep 2020
10/26/2020 | 08:20am EDT
A healthier society through training
Q3 INTERIM REPORT
2020 JULY - SEPT
CEO - Anders Carlbark
Interim CFO - Stephan Ebberyd
COVID-19 UPDATE
ALL CLUBS OPEN SINCE 15/6
Swedish sites open throughout Q2 and Q3, but negative impact to sales of memberships, PT revenue and increased freezing's of risk groups
All sites in Norway open since 15th June
German sites gradually opened during May, but baths are still operating under heavy restrictions with negative impact to sales of new memberships
HIGHLIGHTS
Continue to prioritize and ensure sites being a safe environment for members and staff
Quick adaptation to new situation, strong short- and long-term cost management combined with new developments, such as outdoor training offer, ensures stronger resilience to further Covid-19 uncertainty
New membership sales challenging during first half of Q3 but step by step stronger throughout the quarter, September in line with last year
Long term efficiency measures successfully implemented
CHALLENGES
Slower recovery in small and medium cities compared to larger cities
Large share of seniors in member base where we see a slower recovery
General development of Covid-19 and specifically continued restrictions in German baths
Q3 GROUP OVERVIEW - STRONG CASHFLOW AND RESULT
MEMBER BASE AND SALES GRADUALLY RECOVERING
Sales of new memberships recovering step by step
Q2 -50% compared to last year,
Q3 -14% compared to last year with September in line with last year
Member base at the end of September -11% compared to last year, adjusted for permanently closed sites -9%
NET SALES 196,2 (-13,8%)
Total decrease compared to last year -31,4 Mkr
COST DEVELOPMENT -48 Mkr (-30%)
Employee costs -16,8 Mkr
Other external costs -28,3 Mkr
One-timecost deductions: Rental discounts of 8 Mkr and government support of 5 Mkr booked as cost reduction
EBITDA 86,4 Mkr (+19%), margin 44,1% (31,9%)
Stronger than expected result driven by step by step recovery of sales and systematic efficiency improvements
EBITDA Excl IFRS 16 effects: 46 Mkr (31,8 Mkr), margin 23,5% (14%)
GROUP OPERATIONAL KPI OVERVIEW
Q3 - SEGMENT OVERVIEW
NORDICS
Net sales 173,3 Mkr (-15,6%) compared to last year
PT Revenue down -31%
EBITDA 84,4Mkr (LY 75,4 Mkr), EBITDA Margin 48,7% (LY 36,7%)
EBIT 36,2Mkr (LY -228,5), EBIT Margin 20,9% (LY neg.%)
Member base 174 326 (-12,2% compared to last year)
Number of clubs 147 (-8 to LY)
GERMANY
Net sales 22,9Mkr (+2,6%) compared to last year
EBITDA 9,3Mkr (LY 3,7Mkr), EBITDA Margin 40,7% (LY 16,7%)
EBIT 4,4Mkr (LY -30,9Mkr), EBIT Margin 19,2% (LY neg.%)
Member base 24 187 (0% compared to last year)
Number of clubs 26 (+1 vs. LY)
Profitability turnaround continues but current sales effected by continued restrictions at most bath facilities
CASHFLOW AND NET DEBT
STRONG CASHFLOW
Cashflow in Q3 of +9,0 MSEK (+24,8 MSEK vs. Q3-19)
Focus on working capital and negotiation with landlords and 100% of rents are now monthly paid instead of quarterly prepayment
Prepayment from members have also strengthen working capital.
Cash flow jan-sept 64,9 MSEK, 147 MSEK better than LY
NET DEBT
Net Debt 298 MSEK, excl IFRS 16
Cash 151 MSEK and available, not used credit, lines of 77 MSEK
Net Debt 101 MSEK better than Q3 2019 (excl. IFRS 16)
Net Debt/EBITDA = 3,1 (excl. effects from IFRS 16)
KEY TAKE AWAYS AND CURRENT TRADING
STRONG RESULT AND CASHFLOW
New levels of efficiency and improvements to training offer drives quarterly result
Q3 result supports financial stability and enables us to increase investments in improving customer offer
SYSTEMATIC IMPROVEMENTS CONTINUE AS FOCUS
Systematic improvement has step by step shown result throughout the whole year and we will continue to drive development of smart solutions to improve customer offer and operational efficiency.
Continued big focus on development and investments in digital and outdoor training will enable future growth and strengthen resilience to potential new upcoming situations related to Covid-19
Q4 SALES AND COST
Operational priority is to uphold a safe training environment and drive sales of new memberships
Net sales are expected to be lower than last year and we estimate Q4 net sales to decrease with 10-15% compared to same period last year with EBITDA at same level as Q4 2019.
NET SALES & EBIT BRIDGE
NETSALES BRIDGE
EBIT - BRIDGE
P&L
Jul-sep
Jul-sep
Jan-sep
Jan-sep
Rolling
Jan-dec
SEK thousand
2020
2019
2020
2019
12m
2019
N etsales
196 175
227 579
582 327
718 311
816 259
952 243
O theroperating revenues
6 469
8 726
21737
25 355
30 661
34 278
Totalrevenues
202 644
236 305
604 064
743 666
846 920
986 522
G oods forresale
-740
-2 837
-3 037
-7 667
-5 501
-10 131
O therexternalcosts
-50 045
-78 319
-183 860
-254 668
-255 260
-326 068
Personnelcosts
-65 346
-82 145
-214 049
-281769
-314 685
-382 405
D epreciation and im pairm entoffixed assets
-53 223
-338 621
-160 817
-452 640
-228 881
-520 704
O theroperating expenses
-67
-466
-632
-996
-732
-1095
EBIT
33 223
-266 084
41 670
-254 073
41 861
-253 882
Financialincom e
96
25
2 004
83
2 934
1013
Financialexpenses
-10 065
-12 546
-34 596
-36 626
-45 720
-47 750
Profit/loss before tax
23 255
-278 605
9 078
-290 615
-926
-300 619
Tax
-3 031
-1617
-7 774
59
-11754
-3 922
N et profit/loss for the period
20 224
-280 222
1 304
-290 556
-12 680
-304 540
CASHFLOW STATEMENT
SEK thousand
2020 -09-30
2019-09-30
2019-12-31
A ssets
Intangible fixed assets
566 973
601967
587 790
Tangible fixed assets
268 939
285 802
285 512
Right-of-use assets
739 553
877 462
818 133
D eferred tax assets
2 693
6 935
2 693
Totalfixed assets
1 578 158
1 772 165
1 694 129
O thercurrentassets
65 774
82 403
94 841
Cash and cash equivalents
150 630
48 842
85 573
Totalcurrent assets
216 404
131 245
180 414
Totalassets
1 794 562
1 903 410
1 874 543
Equity and liabilities
Totalequity
271 557
297 945
281 032
Equity attributable to Parent Com pany shareholders
271 557
297 945
281 032
N on-currentinterest-bearing liabilities -loans
433 793
433 001
433 200
N on-currentinterest-bearing liabilities -leasing
647 886
763 426
708 043
D eferred tax liabilities
20 561
21719
19 565
Totalnon-current liabilities
1 102 239
1 218 145
1 160 808
Currentinterest-bearing liabilities -loans
15 000
15 000
15 000
Currentinterest-bearing liabilities -leasing
133 361
150 273
151930
O thercurrentliabilities
272 405
222 047
265 772
Totalcurrent liabilities
420 766
387 320
432 703
Totalliabilities
1 523 005
1 605 465
1 593 511
Totalequity and liabilities
1 794 562
1 903 410
1 874 543
