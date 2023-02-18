Advanced search
News
Summary
ATNM
US00507W2061
ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
(ATNM)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
13.76
USD
-3.51%
02/15
Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Present Full Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Iomab-B SIERRA Trial on Investor Call following the Late-Breaker Presentation at the 2023 Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Tandem Meetings
AQ
02/14
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present Full Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Iomab-B SIERRA Trial on Investor Call Following the Late-Breaker Presentation at the 2023 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Tandem Meetings
CI
02/07
Actinium Signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with National Cancer Institute to Further Enhance Clinical and Non-clinical Development of Actimab-A for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Other Hematologic Malignancies
AQ
Transcript : Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call
02/18/2023
Greetings. Welcome to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Update Call. [Operator Instructions]The information presented herein contains expressed and implied forward-looking statements regarding the current...
All news about ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
02/15
Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Present Full Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Iomab-B SIERRA Tr..
AQ
02/14
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present Full Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Iomab-B SIE..
CI
02/07
Actinium Signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with National Cancer Inst..
AQ
02/06
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Signs R&D Deal With National Cancer Institute to Develop Actim..
MT
02/06
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement wit..
CI
01/18
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 3rd Annual B. Riley Securities Oncolog..
AQ
01/13
Actinium Announces Phase 3 Iomab-B SIERRA Data Accepted for Late-Breaker Presentation a..
AQ
01/12
Actinium Pharmaceuticals' Phase 3 Trial Data for Iomab-B Accepted for Presentation at M..
MT
2022
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
2022
Actinium Highlights Survival Data in Relapsed/Refractory Aml Patients with Prior Veneto..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
2022
HC Wainwright Adjusts Actinium Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $53 From $45, Maintains..
MT
2022
B. Riley Raises Actinium Pharmaceuticals' PT to $18 From $16 After Positive Update of P..
MT
2022
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Actinium Pharmaceuticals at Overweight with $20 Price Targe..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
2,05 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-30,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-10,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
351 M
351 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
171x
Capi. / Sales 2023
61,9x
Nbr of Employees
32
Free-Float
98,1%
Chart ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Technical analysis trends ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
13,76 $
Average target price
30,15 $
Spread / Average Target
119%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Sandesh Seth
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve O'Loughlin
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Avinash Desai
Chief Medical Officer
Mary Mei Chen
Vice President-Clinical Development
Monideepa Roy
VP-Corporate Development, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
33.90%
351
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
2.06%
79 910
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
1.69%
75 497
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.
5.20%
36 325
BIONTECH SE
-7.72%
33 687
GENMAB A/S
-6.29%
25 793
