    ATNM   US00507W2061

ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ATNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
13.76 USD   -3.51%
02/15Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Present Full Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Iomab-B SIERRA Trial on Investor Call following the Late-Breaker Presentation at the 2023 Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Tandem Meetings
AQ
02/14Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present Full Results from Pivotal Phase 3 Iomab-B SIERRA Trial on Investor Call Following the Late-Breaker Presentation at the 2023 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Tandem Meetings
CI
02/07Actinium Signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with National Cancer Institute to Further Enhance Clinical and Non-clinical Development of Actimab-A for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Other Hematologic Malignancies
AQ
Transcript : Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call

02/18/2023 | 06:00pm EST
Greetings. Welcome to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Update Call. [Operator Instructions]The information presented herein contains expressed and implied forward-looking statements regarding the current...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,05 M - -
Net income 2022 -30,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 351 M 351 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 171x
Capi. / Sales 2023 61,9x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,76 $
Average target price 30,15 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandesh Seth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve O'Loughlin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Avinash Desai Chief Medical Officer
Mary Mei Chen Vice President-Clinical Development
Monideepa Roy VP-Corporate Development, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTINIUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.33.90%351
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.06%79 910
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.69%75 497
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.20%36 325
BIONTECH SE-7.72%33 687
GENMAB A/S-6.29%25 793