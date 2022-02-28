Actinogen Medical : ACW CEO Presents at European Life Sciences Conference

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Actinogen Medical Limited. ("Actinogen" or the "Company") based on information available to it as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation is provided in summary form and does not contain all information necessary to make an investment decision.

This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in Actinogen, nor does it constitute financial product advice or take into account any individual's investment objectives, taxation situation, financial situation or needs. An investor must not act on the basis of any matter contained in this presentation but must make its own assessment of Actinogen and conduct its own investigations. Before making an investment decision, investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances. Actinogen is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of its securities or any other financial products. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of Actinogen securities.

Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this presentation are accurate and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Actinogen its officers, directors, employees and agents, nor any other person, accepts any responsibility and liability for the content of this presentation including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any of the information contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with it.

The information presented in this presentation is subject to change without notice and Actinogen does not have any responsibility or obligation to inform you of any matter arising or coming to their notice, after the date of this presentation, which may affect any matter referred to in this presentation.

This presentation is not for general distribution or third party reliance or use.

This presentation contains certain budget information, forecasts and forward looking statements that are based on the Company's management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and on information currently available to management in respect of which there is NO guarantee of future performance. Such budget information, forecasts and forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of Actinogen to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the performance of Actinogen in its clinical trials including whether it's technology proves to be a safe and effective treatment, market penetration, competition from any other similar products, intellectual property risks (including securing rights in technology and patents) and global economic conditions. Furthermore, Actinogen's research, product development, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. There is no guarantee that Actinogen will obtain the required approvals, licences and registrations from the relevant authorities in jurisdictions in which it operates. Actinogen or others could identify product and efficacy issues relating to the safety of our technology. Accordingly, all forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the political and economic environment in which Actinogen will operate in the future, which are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and no representation or warranty is made as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking statements or other forecast. There is no guarantee that Actinogen will achieve its stated objectives/milestones, that any of its forecasts will be met or that forward looking statements will be realised. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

Neither Actinogen nor any other entity or person in or associated with Actinogen guarantee any return (whether capital or income) or generally the performance of Actinogen or the price at which its securities may trade. Any investment in Actinogen is subject to investment risks including the possibility of loss of capital invested and no return of income or payment of any dividends.

To the maximum extent permitted at law, Actinogen and all of its representatives, directors, officers, partners, employees or professional advisers (Parties) exclude all direct and indirect liability arising out of or in connection with any use or reliance of the information contained or described within this presentation. Other than to the extent required by law (and only to that extent), the Parties do not make any representation or give any assurance, guarantee or warranty (express or implied) as to, nor assume any responsibility or liability for, the authenticity, origin, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omissions from, any information, statement or opinion contained in this presentation or any accompanying, previous or subsequent material or presentation.

2