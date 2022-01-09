Actinogen Medical : ACW CEO Presents at San Francisco Healthcare Conference
01/09/2022 | 05:58pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Actinogen CEO presents at JP Morgan Annual HealthCare Conference Week
Sydney, 10 January 2022. Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW ("ACW" or "the Company") CEO Dr Steven Gourlay will present at the Biopartnering @JPM associated with the 40thannual JP Morgan HealthCare Conference in San Francisco from 10 to 13 January 2022. While in San Francisco, Dr Gourlay will also present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference that runs concurrently with the JP Morgan conference.
Dr Gourlay will conduct multiple business development and other stakeholder meetings during the conference week as well. The information used for all presentations and meetings is attached to this announcement.
The focus of Dr Gourlay's presentations and meetings is to update the industry on recent developments in the Company's clinical development pipeline, including:
Progress in the Alzheimer's Disease (AD) XanaMIA Part A trial in older volunteers, with top line cognition data expected in Q2 CY2022
Retrospective analysis of the effects of Xanamem® on "disease modifying" biomarkers using stored samples from the prior Phase 2 study in mild Alzheimer's Disease, with results expected in H2 CY2022
Expansion of the Phase 2 XanaFX clinical trial for patients with Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) to include sites in North America and a new 5mg dose group, with planned enrolment increased from 50 to 75. The trial is commencing following receipt of US FDA IND approval in November 2021, and results are expected in 2023
Selection of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) as the third indication for Xanamem trials, based on a strong scientific rationale, with a randomised phase 2 clinical trial scheduled to commence in 2022. Results are expected in 2023.
Dr Steven Gourlay, Actinogen CEO and MD, commented:
"We are delighted to update potential pharmaceutical industry partners on our expanded clinical development pipeline and its multiple near and medium-term milestones.
"Despite the worldwide COVID-19 situation it is pleasing to see strong ongoing interest and activity at the JP Morgan conference. This is especially true of the Alzheimer's Disease field that was boosted by the 2021 approval of Aduhelm based largely on the surrogate of amyloid protein as a biomarker.
"Actinogen is actively exploring the effects of its lead molecule, Xanamem, on a range of biomarkers that could indicate modification of underlying disease.
"Actinogen's clinical development pipeline is designed to fulfil our vision of making a material difference to the quality of life for people and their families living with serious neurological conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, Fragile X Syndrome, and Depression."
Xanamem is a registered trademark of Actinogen Medical Limited
Actinogen Medical Limited ACN 086 778 476
1
Suite 901, Level 9, 109 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Investors
Media
Dr. Steven Gourlay
Michael Roberts
Randal Killip
CEO & Managing Director
Investor Relations
Profile for Media
P: +61 2 8964 7401
P: +61 2 8964 7401
M: +61 425 714 159
E.steven.gourlay@actinogen.com.au
E.michael.roberts@actinogen.com.au
E.randal@profileformedia.com.au
Announcement authorised by the Board of Directors of Actinogen Medical
About Actinogen Medical
Actinogen Medical (ACW) is an ASX-listed, biotechnology company developing a novel therapy for neurological diseases associated with dysregulated brain cortisol. There is a strong association between cortisol and detrimental changes in the brain, affecting cognitive function, harm to brain cells and long-term cognitive health.
Cognitive function means how a person understands, remembers and thinks clearly. Cognitive functions include memory, reasoning, awareness and decision-making, and to a large extent, influence our personality.
We are currently developing our lead compound, Xanamem®, as a promising new therapy for Alzheimer's Disease, Fragile X Syndrome, Depression and other neurological diseases where reducing cortisol inside brain cells could have a positive impact. The cognitive dysfunction, behavioural abnormalities, and neuropsychological burden associated with these conditions is debilitating for patients, and there is a substantial unmet medical need for new and improved treatments.
About Xanamem®
Xanamem's novel mechanism of action works by blocking the production of intracellular cortisol through the inhibition of the 11β-HSD1 enzyme in the brain. Xanamem is designed to get into the brain after it is absorbed in the intestines upon swallowing the drug capsule.
Chronically elevated cortisol is associated with cognitive decline in Alzheimer's Disease, potentially linked to cognitive impairment and anxiety in Fragile X Syndrome, and cognitive impairment and underlying disease in Depression and other diseases.
The Company has studied 11β-HSD1 inhibition by Xanamem in more than 250 volunteers and patients, so far finding a statistically significant improvement in cognition over placebo in healthy, older volunteers. A series of Phase 2 studies in multiple diseases is being conducted to further confirm and characterise Xanamem's therapeutic potential.
Xanamem is an investigational product and is not approved for use outside of a clinical trial by the FDA or by any global regulatory authority. Xanamem® is a trademark of Actinogen Medical.
Disclaimer
This announcement and attachments may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on subjective estimates and assumptions and relate to circumstances and events that have not taken place and may not take place. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (such as significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, and regulatory and clinical development risks and uncertainties) which may cause the actual results or the performance of Actinogen Medical to be materially different from the results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be realised. Actinogen Medical does not make any representation or give any warranty as to the likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward-looking statements.
ACTINOGEN MEDICAL ENCOURAGES ALL CURRENT INVESTORS TO GO PAPERLESS BY REGISTERING THEIR DETAILS WITH THE DESIGNATED REGISTRY SERVICE PROVIDER, AUTOMIC GROUP.
JP Morgan Update Presentation
Dr. Steven Gourlay MBBS PhD MBA: CEO & MD, CMO
January 10, 2022
NON-CONFIDENTIAL
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference
January 10-13, 2022
Update presented by Steven Gourlay MBBS PhD, CEO
NON-CONFIDENTIAL
