  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Actinogen Medical Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACW   AU000000ACW3

ACTINOGEN MEDICAL LIMITED

(ACW)
Actinogen Medical : Application for quotation of securities - ACW

12/19/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ACTINOGEN MEDICAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ACW

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

9,796,389

20/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ACTINOGEN MEDICAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

14086778476

1.3

ASX issuer code

ACW

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

25-Nov-2021 09:39

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An offer of +securities under a +securities

ACW

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Issue of 797,222 placement shares to the Managing Director director, which is subject to shareholder approval at a meeting to be held in early 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

ASX +security code and description

ACW : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

20/12/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

9,796,389

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.13500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Actinogen Medical Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
