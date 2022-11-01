Action Construction Equipment : Corporate Governance Report 30.09.2022
11/01/2022 | 03:36am EDT
ANNEXURE I
Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
1. Name of Listed Entity - Action Construction Equipment Limited
2. Quarter ending
- 30-Sep-2022
Composition Of Board Of Director
Ti
Name of
DIN
PA
Cate
Sub
Initial
Date of
D
Ten
Date of
Wh
Date of
No.
No of
No of
No of
Memb
R
tle
the
N
gory
Cat
Date of
Appoint
at
ure
Birth
eth
passing
of
Inde
mem
post of
ership
e
(
Director
(Chai
ego
Appoin
ment
e
er
special
Direc
pend
bersh
Chairpe
in
m
M
rpers
ry
tment
of
spe
resolutio
torshi
ent
ips in
rson in
Com
a
r./
on
ce
cial
n
p in
Direc
Audit
Audit/
mittee
r
M
/Execu
ss
res
listed
torshi
/
Stakeh
s of
k
s)
tive/No
ati
olut
entiti
p in
Stak
older
the
s
n-
o
ion
es
listed
ehold
Commit
Comp
Execut
n
pas
inclu
entiti
er
tee
any
ive/
sed
ding
es
Com
held in
Indepe
?
this
inclu
mitte
listed
ndent/
listed
ding
e(s)
entities
Nomin
entity
this
inclu
includin
ee)
listed
ding
g this
entity
this
listed
listed
entity
entity
Mr.
Vijay
00057634
C &
MD
13-Jan-
01-Oct-
13-Jan-
NA
1
0
1
0
AC,RC
Agarwal
ED
1995
2018
1949
Mrs.
Mona
00057653
ED
13-Jan-
01-Oct-
18-Nov-
NA
1
0
0
0
Agarwal
1995
2018
1955
Mr.
Sorab
00057666
ED
20-Mar-
01-Oct-
27-Feb-
NA
1
0
1
0
SC,RC
Agarwal
1998
2018
1977
Mrs.
Surbhi
01558782
ED
12-Nov-
01-Apr-
11-Jan-
NA
1
0
0
0
Garg
2011
2020
1978
Mr.
Avinash
00161107
ID
01-Oct-
01-Oct-
60
01-Oct-
Yes
27-Sep-
5
5
8
2
AC,SC,
Parkash
2019
2019
1938
2019
NRC
Gandhi
Mrs.
Divya
08722144
ID
01-Apr-
01-Apr-
60
21-Mar-
NA
1
1
1
1
SC,RC,
Singal
2020
2020
1961
NRC
Mr.
Shriniwas
06572418
ID
24-Sep-
24-Sep-
60
08-Nov-
NA
1
1
1
0
AC,NR
Vashisht
2020
2020
1955
C
Mr.
Jagan
08841478
ID
06-Nov-
06-Nov-
60
15-May-
NA
1
1
1
0
AC
Nath
2020
2020
1954
Chamber
Company Remarks
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Yes
Composition of Committees
a.
Audit Committee
Sr. No.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
1
Avinash Parkash Gandhi
ID
Chairperson
01-Oct-2019
2
Shriniwas Vashisht
ID
Member
24-Sep-2020
3
Jagan Nath Chamber
ID
Member
06-Nov-2020
4
Vijay Agarwal
C & ED
Member
01-Oct-2018
Company Remarks
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
b.
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Sr. No.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
1
Divya Singal
ID
Chairperson
01-Apr-2020
2
Avinash Parkash Gandhi
ID
Member
01-Oct-2019
3
Sorab Agarwal
ED
Member
01-Oct-2018
Company Remarks
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
c.
Risk Management Committee
Sr. No.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
1
Vijay Agarwal
C & ED
Chairperson
28-May-2021
2
Sorab Agarwal
ED
Member
28-May-2021
3
Divya Singal
ID
Member
28-May-2021
Company Remarks
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Sr. No.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membershi
Appointment Date
Cessation Date
p
1
Shriniwas Vashisht
ID
Chairperson
24-Sep-2020
2
Divya Singal
ID
Member
01-Apr-2020
3
Avinash Parkash Gandhi
ID
Member
01-Oct-2019
Company Remarks
Whether Permanent chairperson appointed
Yes
Meeting of Board of Directors
Date(s) of meeting of the
Whether
Total Number
Number of Directors present (All
Number of Independent
committee(s) in the
requirement
of Directors as
directors including Independent Director)
Directors present
previous quarter and in
of Quorum
on date of the
the relevant quarter
met (Yes/No)
meeting
23-May-2022
Yes
8
5
3
10-Aug-2022
Yes
8
6
3
Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days)
78
Meeting of Committees
Name of the
Date(s) of meeting
Whether
Total
Total Number of
Number of
Number of Members
Committee
of the committee(s)
requirement
Number of
Directors attended the
Independent
attending the Meeting
in the previous
of Quorum
Directors
meeting
directors
(Other than Board of
quarter and in the
met
as on date
(All directors including
attending the
Directors)
relevant quarter
(Yes/No)
of the
Independent Director)
meeting
relevant quarter
meeting
Audit Committee
23-May-2022
Yes
4
4
3
0
Audit Committee
10-Aug-2022
Yes
4
3
2
0
Risk Management
10-Aug-2022
Yes
3
2
1
0
Committee
Company Remarks
Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days) [Only for Audit Committee]
78
Related Party Transactions
Subject
Compliance status (Yes/No/NA)
Remark
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
Yes
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
Not Applicable
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus
Yes
approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee
Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and Disclosure of notes of material related party transactions
VI.
Affirmations
1.
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure
requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
2.
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure
requirements) Regulations, 2015
Audit Committee -Yes
Nomination & remuneration committee -Yes
Stakeholders relationship committee -Yes
Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities)- Yes
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.- Yes b. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:
ANNEXURE III
Affirmations
Broad Heading
Regulation Number
Compliance Status
Company Remark
Copy of the annual report including balance sheet, profit
46(2)
Yes
and loss account, directors report, corporate
governance report, business responsibility report
displayed on website
Presence of Chairperson of Audit Committee at the
18(1)(d)
Yes
Annual General Meeting
Presence of Chairperson of the nomination and
19(3)
Yes
remuneration committee at the annual general meeting
Presence of Chairperson of the Stakeholder
20(3)
Yes
Relationship committee at the annual general meeting
Whether "Corporate Governance Report" disclosed in
34(3) read with para C of
Yes
Annual Report
Schedule V
Note:
Name
:
Anil Kumar
Designation
:
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
ANNEXURE IV
(A) Any loan or any other form of debt advanced by the listed entity directly or indirectly to
Aggregate amount advanced during six months
Balance outstanding at the end of six months
Promoter or any
Promoter
Director
KMPs or
Promote
Promote
Directors
KMPs or any other entity controlled by
other entity
Group or
s
any other
r or any
r Group
(including
them
controlled by them
any other
(includin
entity
other
or any
relatives) or
entity
g
controlled
entity
other
any other
controlled
relatives
by them
controlle
entity
entity
by them
) or any
d by
controlle
controlled by
other
them
d by
them
entity
controlle
them
by them
Any guarantee/ comfort letter (by whatever name called) provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed by:
Entity
Type (guarantee,
Aggregate amount of
Balance outstanding at the
comfort letter
issuance during six
end of six months (taking
etc.)
months
into account any invocation)
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by them
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity controlled by them
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
(C) Any security provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed by:
Entity
Type of Security
Aggregate value of
Balance outstanding at the
(cash, shares
security provided
end of six months
etc.)
during six months
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by them
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity controlled by them
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
(D) If the Listed Entity would like to provide any other information the same may be indicated here
Affirmations
All loans (or other form of debt), guarantees, comfort letters (by whatever name called) or securities in connection with any loan(s) (or other form of debt) given directly or indirectly by the listed entity to promoter(s), promoter group, director(s) (including their relatives), key managerial personnel (including their relatives) or any entity controlled by them are in the economic interest of the company.
Action Construction Equipment Limited published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 07:35:01 UTC.