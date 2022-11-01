Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Action Construction Equipment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532762   INE731H01025

ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(532762)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
308.55 INR   +4.01%
10/12Action Construction Equipment : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/12Action Construction Equipment : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/21Action Construction Equipment Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Action Construction Equipment : Corporate Governance Report 30.09.2022

11/01/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNEXURE I

Format to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

1. Name of Listed Entity - Action Construction Equipment Limited

2. Quarter ending

- 30-Sep-2022

  1. Composition Of Board Of Director

Ti

Name of

DIN

PA

Cate

Sub

Initial

Date of

D

Ten

Date of

Wh

Date of

No.

No of

No of

No of

Memb

R

tle

the

N

gory

Cat

Date of

Appoint

at

ure

Birth

eth

passing

of

Inde

mem

post of

ership

e

(

Director

(Chai

ego

Appoin

ment

e

er

special

Direc

pend

bersh

Chairpe

in

m

M

rpers

ry

tment

of

spe

resolutio

torshi

ent

ips in

rson in

Com

a

r./

on

ce

cial

n

p in

Direc

Audit

Audit/

mittee

r

M

/Execu

ss

res

listed

torshi

/

Stakeh

s of

k

s)

tive/No

ati

olut

entiti

p in

Stak

older

the

s

n-

o

ion

es

listed

ehold

Commit

Comp

Execut

n

pas

inclu

entiti

er

tee

any

ive/

sed

ding

es

Com

held in

Indepe

?

this

inclu

mitte

listed

ndent/

listed

ding

e(s)

entities

Nomin

entity

this

inclu

includin

ee)

listed

ding

g this

entity

this

listed

listed

entity

entity

Mr.

Vijay

00057634

C &

MD

13-Jan-

01-Oct-

13-Jan-

NA

1

0

1

0

AC,RC

Agarwal

ED

1995

2018

1949

Mrs.

Mona

00057653

ED

13-Jan-

01-Oct-

18-Nov-

NA

1

0

0

0

Agarwal

1995

2018

1955

Mr.

Sorab

00057666

ED

20-Mar-

01-Oct-

27-Feb-

NA

1

0

1

0

SC,RC

Agarwal

1998

2018

1977

Mrs.

Surbhi

01558782

ED

12-Nov-

01-Apr-

11-Jan-

NA

1

0

0

0

Garg

2011

2020

1978

Mr.

Avinash

00161107

ID

01-Oct-

01-Oct-

60

01-Oct-

Yes

27-Sep-

5

5

8

2

AC,SC,

Parkash

2019

2019

1938

2019

NRC

Gandhi

Mrs.

Divya

08722144

ID

01-Apr-

01-Apr-

60

21-Mar-

NA

1

1

1

1

SC,RC,

Singal

2020

2020

1961

NRC

Mr.

Shriniwas

06572418

ID

24-Sep-

24-Sep-

60

08-Nov-

NA

1

1

1

0

AC,NR

Vashisht

2020

2020

1955

C

Mr.

Jagan

08841478

ID

06-Nov-

06-Nov-

60

15-May-

NA

1

1

1

0

AC

Nath

2020

2020

1954

Chamber

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

  1. Composition of Committees

a.

Audit Committee

Sr. No.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

Avinash Parkash Gandhi

ID

Chairperson

01-Oct-2019

2

Shriniwas Vashisht

ID

Member

24-Sep-2020

3

Jagan Nath Chamber

ID

Member

06-Nov-2020

4

Vijay Agarwal

C & ED

Member

01-Oct-2018

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

b.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Sr. No.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

Divya Singal

ID

Chairperson

01-Apr-2020

2

Avinash Parkash Gandhi

ID

Member

01-Oct-2019

3

Sorab Agarwal

ED

Member

01-Oct-2018

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

c.

Risk Management Committee

Sr. No.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membership

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

1

Vijay Agarwal

C & ED

Chairperson

28-May-2021

2

Sorab Agarwal

ED

Member

28-May-2021

3

Divya Singal

ID

Member

28-May-2021

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Sr. No.

Name of the Director

Category

Chairperson/Membershi

Appointment Date

Cessation Date

p

1

Shriniwas Vashisht

ID

Chairperson

24-Sep-2020

2

Divya Singal

ID

Member

01-Apr-2020

3

Avinash Parkash Gandhi

ID

Member

01-Oct-2019

Company Remarks

Whether Permanent chairperson appointed

Yes

  1. Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of meeting of the

Whether

Total Number

Number of Directors present (All

Number of Independent

committee(s) in the

requirement

of Directors as

directors including Independent Director)

Directors present

previous quarter and in

of Quorum

on date of the

the relevant quarter

met (Yes/No)

meeting

23-May-2022

Yes

8

5

3

10-Aug-2022

Yes

8

6

3

Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days)

78

  1. Meeting of Committees

Name of the

Date(s) of meeting

Whether

Total

Total Number of

Number of

Number of Members

Committee

of the committee(s)

requirement

Number of

Directors attended the

Independent

attending the Meeting

in the previous

of Quorum

Directors

meeting

directors

(Other than Board of

quarter and in the

met

as on date

(All directors including

attending the

Directors)

relevant quarter

(Yes/No)

of the

Independent Director)

meeting

relevant quarter

meeting

Audit Committee

23-May-2022

Yes

4

4

3

0

Audit Committee

10-Aug-2022

Yes

4

3

2

0

Risk Management

10-Aug-2022

Yes

3

2

1

0

Committee

Company Remarks

Maximum gap between any two consecutive (in number of days) [Only for Audit Committee]

78

  1. Related Party Transactions

Subject

Compliance status (Yes/No/NA)

Remark

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Yes

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

Not Applicable

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus

Yes

approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee

Disclosure of notes on related party transactions and Disclosure of notes of material related party transactions

VI.

Affirmations

1.

The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure

requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes

2.

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure

requirements) Regulations, 2015

    1. Audit Committee - Yes
    2. Nomination & remuneration committee - Yes
    3. Stakeholders relationship committee - Yes
    4. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities) - Yes
  2. The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
  3. The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
  4. a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. - Yes b. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:

ANNEXURE III

Affirmations

Broad Heading

Regulation Number

Compliance Status

Company Remark

Copy of the annual report including balance sheet, profit

46(2)

Yes

and loss account, directors report, corporate

governance report, business responsibility report

displayed on website

Presence of Chairperson of Audit Committee at the

18(1)(d)

Yes

Annual General Meeting

Presence of Chairperson of the nomination and

19(3)

Yes

remuneration committee at the annual general meeting

Presence of Chairperson of the Stakeholder

20(3)

Yes

Relationship committee at the annual general meeting

Whether "Corporate Governance Report" disclosed in

34(3) read with para C of

Yes

Annual Report

Schedule V

Note:

Name

:

Anil Kumar

Designation

:

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

ANNEXURE IV

(A) Any loan or any other form of debt advanced by the listed entity directly or indirectly to

Aggregate amount advanced during six months

Balance outstanding at the end of six months

Promoter or any

Promoter

Director

KMPs or

Promote

Promote

Directors

KMPs or any other entity controlled by

other entity

Group or

s

any other

r or any

r Group

(including

them

controlled by them

any other

(includin

entity

other

or any

relatives) or

entity

g

controlled

entity

other

any other

controlled

relatives

by them

controlle

entity

entity

by them

) or any

d by

controlle

controlled by

other

them

d by

them

entity

controlle

them

    1. by them
  2. Any guarantee/ comfort letter (by whatever name called) provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed by:

Entity

Type (guarantee,

Aggregate amount of

Balance outstanding at the

comfort letter

issuance during six

end of six months (taking

etc.)

months

into account any invocation)

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by them

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity controlled by them

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them

(C) Any security provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed by:

Entity

Type of Security

Aggregate value of

Balance outstanding at the

(cash, shares

security provided

end of six months

etc.)

during six months

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by them

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity controlled by them

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them

(D) If the Listed Entity would like to provide any other information the same may be indicated here

Affirmations

All loans (or other form of debt), guarantees, comfort letters (by whatever name called) or securities in connection with any loan(s) (or other form of debt) given directly or indirectly by the listed entity to promoter(s), promoter group, director(s) (including their relatives), key managerial personnel (including their relatives) or any entity controlled by them are in the economic interest of the company.

Company Remarks in case of non-compliant status

Disclaimer

Action Construction Equipment Limited published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
10/12Action Construction Equipment : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/12Action Construction Equipment : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/21Action Construction Equipment Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year En..
CI
09/19Action Construction Equipment : Intimation Analyst/Investor Meet 19.09.2022
PU
09/05Action Construction Equipment : Corporate Presentation September, 2022
PU
09/03Action Construction Equipment : Spurt in Volume
PU
09/02Action Construction Equipment : Intimation Analyst/Investor Meet 06.09.2022
PU
08/30Action Construction Equipment : Annual Report on CSR Activities 2021-22
PU
08/22Action Construction Equipment : Annual Report 2021-22
PU
08/18Action Construction Equipment : Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 112 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2023 1 436 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 0,29%
Capitalization 36 743 M 444 M 444 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 184
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Action Construction Equipment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 308,55 INR
Average target price 302,50 INR
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Agarwal Chairman & Managing Director
Rajan Luthra Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Avinash Prakash Gandhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Divya Singal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED38.67%444
CATERPILLAR INC.6.09%115 792
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-40.79%16 720
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-22.70%7 511
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.38%5 721
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-17.79%2 338