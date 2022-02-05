Log in
    532762   INE731H01025

ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(532762)
Action Construction Equipment : Financial Result Q3FY22

02/05/2022 | 06:18am EST
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Corporate & Regd. Office

Dudhola Link Road, Dudhola, Distt. Palwal - 121102, Haryana, India

Date: 05t February, 2022

To,

The Manager Listing

BSE Limited

5th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai-400001

Scrip Code: 532762

The Manager Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051

CM Quote: ACE

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with the SEBI (Listing

Obligations

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and

Regulation

30 read with Para A of Part

A of schedule III

of the

SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby

inform

that

the

Board of Directors in its meeting

held on Saturday, 05t February, 2022 has,

inter-alia considered, approved and

taken

on record

the

Un-audited Financial

Results

(Standalone

and

Consolidated) of the

Company for the

quarter and nine months ended on

December 31, 2021.

Copy of the

Un-audited financial

results (Standalone

and

Consolidated)

along

with the

limited review reports (Standalone

and

Consolidated) of the Auditors' for the quarter/nine

months ended 31 December, 2021 in the prescribed format is enclosed herewith.

The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 1 :30 p.m. and concluded at 2 •. l S

p.m.

This is for your information and record please.

Thanki ng You.

Yours faith fully ,

For Action Construction Equipment Limited

ch.st

Anil Kumar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

4 i

Corporate Office & Regd. Office

: Phone : +91-1275-280111

(50 Lines), Fax :+91-1275-280133,E-mail : works2@ace-cranes.com

Mktg. H.Q.: 4th Floor, Pinnacle, Surajkund, Faridabad,

NCR-121009, Phone: +91-129-4550000(100 Lines), Fax : +91-129-4550022,E-mail: marketing @ace-cranes.com

Customer Care No.: 1800 1800 004

[Toll Free), CIN : L74899HR1995PLC053860

£

0

0

'0

c

m

I,..

0

I

0

0

(lj

3'

>

cN

O

+ »

ad

£

a

5

r t

z

­0

C

a

d

l3 l­:

3 ' =s Fr

4 ¢ N t o0

0

0 O . ¢ Vt

e

cci~ l u i

( 4

0 oy «

o c ¢ N O

N

0»00c

r

e N

¢ M

: 8 8 8 l 3

cir

cl cv

0 O u 0

0

0

Nevvl

0 O u € N o

f

( 4

u

C O « t

o

«

t ot 0 oot

t do

«ci

t o ¢ v r

0 ¢

o ¢ u p

t

t o

o »er-cl

co

0

r t o ea1er c v l e u

coI t 0O

« tc V t

or c cli lei

r 8 3

$ = / R 3 8 l 3

a N

'

a v

t t ot e a l

t r y

t

u

t(

or

le oilo

2 g 8

$ 5 / 3 3 8 l %

¢

'

e

8i 8o8c3 «% /lr%

c ro 0 u 0 0 0 0 0 0

o»cc»r ¢ev

r

2 3 8 5

8 £ 5 i

0 9¢ ¢ )0

c

c oc ou 0t 0¢ 4e

c t otoo o y o

c

u 0 )0 O 0 0

C

G t

cu

o « o r

« t c uOn

c 9

4 0 )

o 0 t

to uocoy

p cocot co

c

¢ ) 0 0

0

o

0 0 0 0 €

« 0

0 c «-cl

0

t c c 0 O « t

c oc u 0 O

¢

r

lei

8 & 8 3 3 3 8

c V v

c0lo¢~ u

co co 0 t) «t u

c

0 0 O ¢) ¢

« o l r

C

t

« t u 6

t o

O u c u

-

Noy

¢

0 €

t o o o o e

r -cc

lo

t O u 00

¢

0

¢ 0 0

00 0

0 O 0 0 O

« te

c »0

+ -cl~

e

C O¢

8

37.z

·- <

O r r t o

o ¢

« t

r t

ci

t

,

« «

cu

cc C

V

rt O C V

c vp +a ve

t t o

c o yr u 0

e ct,«

C

¢ N u c

or-uv

cN to)4

c t or clr -

O W 0

( 0o €

0 oL O O

O r

c u t e

r c ¢ )

0

0

¢ 4 r

0 C c

c v

'

ev

N

l u

0 V

p

. ,

2

g

.,

c

0

E

z

00.

. ,

d

c

£

£

. ,

£

0

0

..e

?

5

E..

0

0 .

c v

c

Notes:

1. The above standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2021 have been reviewed by Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetings held on

February

05, 2022.

2 . Limited

Review as required under the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations

and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 submitted with the Stock Exchanges has been carried out by the Statutory Auditors.

  1. The above financial results are available on the company 's website www.ace­ cranes .com and also on the web site of NSE (www.nseindia.com) and BSE (www.bseindia.com)
  2. In reference to listing of commercial paper (CP) by the Company at NSE,

disclosures

pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115

dated October 22,

2019

(framework for

listing

of

Commercial

paper

and

Regulations

52(4)of

SEBI

LODR Regulation

2015

for

the period

ended

as

on

31.12.2021, are given herein bel ow:

(a) Credit

rating and change in credit

rating

(Commercia l paper) (if

any) :

ICRA Al+ (Disclosure related to Credit rating

is also uploaded on website

of the Company as well as website of Stock Exchanges).

  1. Asset cover available, in case of non-convertible debt securiti es: NA
  2. Debt-equityrati o: 0.12 times
  3. Previous due date for the payment of interest/dividend for non-convertible redeemable preference shares/repayment of principal of non-convertible preference shares /non-convertible debt securities and whether the same has been paid or not: NA
  4. Next due date for the payment of interest/ dividend of non-convertible preference shares /principal along with the amount of interest/ dividend of non-convertible preference shares payable and the redemption amount: NA
  5. Debt service coverage ratio : 3.57 times
  6. Interest service coverage ratio: 10.84 times
  7. Outstanding redeemable preference shares (quantity and value) : NIL
  8. Capital redemption reserve: Rs.3098.73 Lakhs

() Net worth; Rs. 71941.98 Lakhs

(k) Net profit after tax; Rs. 6989.14 Lakhs

  1. Earning s per share : Rs. 6.05 per share
  1. Detailed data regarding previous due dates for repayment of princi pal of CPs/NCDs/NCRPS along with the payments of interest/dividend for NCDs/ NCRPS and whether the same has been paid or not, while submitting financial stat ements to the Exchange- Annexure-A.

(n) Disclose information

for

all outstanding

ISINs about previous due date for the

payment

of interest/

dividend

for

non-convertible

redeemable

preference

shares/

repayment

of principal

of non-convertible preference

shares

/non­

convertible debt

securities/Commercial Papers

and

whether

the

same has

been paid or not.

Further, if the issuer has paid

any

amounts

in the current

reporting

period,

which was due in the previous

reporting periods,

the

same

shall also be disclosed along with

the financial results- Annexure-A.

Annexure-A

Details of CP issued in last 15 months

along

with Due date

ISIN

Issue Date

Amount

Maturity

Payment Status

Date

as on 31.12.2021

INE731Hl4267

16.04.2020

15.00

Crs

15.07.2020

Paid

on due date

INE731H14275

23.04.2020

10.00 Crs

22.07.2020

Paid

on due date

INE731H14283

28.07.2020

15.00

Crs

30.09.2020

Paid

on due date

INE731H 14291

12.08.2020

10.00 Crs

10.11.2020

Paid on due date

INE731H14309

28.10.2020

15.00

Crs

28.12.2020

Paid

on due date

INE731H14317

18.12.2020

10.00 Crs

16.02.2021

Paid

on due date

INE731H14325

15.01.2021

20.00

Crs

26.03.2021

Paid

on due date

INE731H14333

02.06.2021

25.00

Crs

01.09.2021

Paid

on due date

INE731H

14333

15.06.2021

10.00 Crs

01.09.2021

Paid

on due date

INE731Hl4341

02.09.2021

25.00

Crs

02.12.2021

Paid

on due date

INE731Hl4358

06.09.2021

10.00 Crs

30.11.2021

Paid on due date

INE731H14366

03.12.2021

35.00

Crs

03.03.2022

Not yet due

[ale: 6G- 02- 2022

(lace' 4ad tad

