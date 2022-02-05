Action Construction Equipment : Financial Result Q3FY22

1. The above standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2021 have been reviewed by Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meetings held on
February
05, 2022.
2 . Limited
Review as required under the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations
and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 submitted with the Stock Exchanges has been carried out by the Statutory Auditors.
The above financial results are available on the company's website www.ace cranes .com and also on the web site of NSE (www.nseindia.com) and BSE (www.bseindia.com)
In reference to listing of commercial paper (CP) by the Company at NSE,
disclosures
pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115
dated October 22,
2019
(framework for
listing
of
Commercial
paper
and
Regulations
52(4)of
SEBI
LODR Regulation
2015
for
the period
ended
as
on
31.12.2021, are given herein bel ow:
(a) Credit
rating and change in credit
rating
(Commercia l paper) (if
any) :
ICRA Al+ (Disclosure related to Credit rating
is also uploaded on website
of the Company as well as website of Stock Exchanges).
Asset cover available, in case of non-convertible debt securiti es: NA
Debt-equityrati o: 0.12 times
Previous due date for the payment of interest/dividend for non-convertible redeemable preference shares/repayment of principal of non-convertible preference shares /non-convertible debt securities and whether the same has been paid or not: NA
Next due date for the payment of interest/ dividend of non-convertible preference shares /principal along with the amount of interest/ dividend of non-convertible preference shares payable and the redemption amount:NA
Debt service coverage ratio :3.57 times
Interest service coverage ratio:10.84 times
Outstanding redeemable preference shares (quantity and value) :NIL
Capital redemption reserve:Rs.3098.73 Lakhs
() Net worth; Rs. 71941.98 Lakhs
(k) Net profit after tax; Rs.6989.14 Lakhs
Earning s per share :Rs. 6.05 per share
Detailed data regarding previous due dates for repayment of princi pal of CPs/NCDs/NCRPS along with the payments of interest/dividend for NCDs/ NCRPS and whether the same has been paid or not, while submitting financial stat ements to the Exchange-Annexure-A.
(n) Disclose information
for
all outstanding
ISINs about previous due date for the
payment
of interest/
dividend
for
non-convertible
redeemable
preference
shares/
repayment
of principal
of non-convertible preference
shares
/non
convertible debt
securities/Commercial Papers
and
whether
the
same has
been paid or not.
Further, if the issuer has paid
any
amounts
in the current
reporting
period,
which was due in the previous
reporting periods,
the
same
shall also be disclosed along with
the financial results- Annexure-A.
Annexure-A
Details of CP issued in last 15 months
along
with Due date
ISIN
Issue Date
Amount
Maturity
Payment Status
Date
as on 31.12.2021
INE731Hl4267
16.04.2020
15.00
Crs
15.07.2020
Paid
on due date
INE731H14275
23.04.2020
10.00 Crs
22.07.2020
Paid
on due date
INE731H14283
28.07.2020
15.00
Crs
30.09.2020
Paid
on due date
INE731H 14291
12.08.2020
10.00 Crs
10.11.2020
Paid on due date
INE731H14309
28.10.2020
15.00
Crs
28.12.2020
Paid
on due date
INE731H14317
18.12.2020
10.00 Crs
16.02.2021
Paid
on due date
INE731H14325
15.01.2021
20.00
Crs
26.03.2021
Paid
on due date
INE731H14333
02.06.2021
25.00
Crs
01.09.2021
Paid
on due date
INE731H
14333
15.06.2021
10.00 Crs
01.09.2021
Paid
on due date
INE731Hl4341
02.09.2021
25.00
Crs
02.12.2021
Paid
on due date
INE731Hl4358
06.09.2021
10.00 Crs
30.11.2021
Paid on due date
INE731H14366
03.12.2021
35.00
Crs
03.03.2022
Not yet due
[ale: 6G-02-2022
(lace' 4ad tad
