    532762   INE731H01025

ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(532762)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
288.30 INR   -5.18%
09/05ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT : Corporate Presentation September, 2022
PU
09/03ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT : Spurt in Volume
PU
09/02ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT : Intimation Analyst/Investor Meet 06.09.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Action Construction Equipment : Intimation Analyst/Investor Meet 19.09.2022

09/19/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Action Construction Equipment Limited

Corporate & Registered Office

Dudhola Link Road, Dudhola, Distt. Palwal-121102, Haryana, India

Date: September 19, 2022

To,

The Manager Listing

BSE LimitedScrip Code: 532762 5th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

The Manager Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.CM Quote: ACE

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investor Virtual Meet.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Schedule of Analyst/Investor Virtual Meet is given herein below:

Day & Date

Type of

Meeting With

Company Representative

meeting

Monday,

Virtual

Nvest Research and SVP

Mr. Rajan Luthra,

September 19,

Investments

(Chief Financial Officer)

2022, at 4:00 PM

Mr. Vyom Agarwal,

(Head Investor Relations)

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Action Construction Equipment Limited

ANIL KUMAR

Digitally signed by ANIL KUMAR

DN: c=IN, postalCode=121006, st=HARYANA, l=FARIDABAD, o=Personal, serialNumber=c69127d248f7209479cfd1acbf29 1cc10ed601a979bf6bcb944845f16be31b0c, pseudonym=486520211115144043002, 2.5.4.20=0385376578c5db8cf99f6f833ee2c53da bcad74d452286710aa52c511344a9ad, email=CS@ACE-CRANES.COM, cn=ANIL KUMAR, title=4865

Date: 2022.09.19 14:02:04 +05'30'

Anil Kumar

Company Secretary

Corporate Office: Phone: +91-1275-280111 (50 Lines), Fax: +91-1275-280133,E-mail:works2@ace-cranes.com

Mktg. H.Q.: 4th Floor, Pinnacle, Surajkund, Faridabad, NCR-121009, Phone: +91-129-4550000 (100 Lines), Fax: +91-129-4550022, Email: marketing@ace-

cranes.com Customer Care No.:1800 1800 004 (Toll Free), CIN: L74899HR1995PLC053860, Website: www.ace-cranes.com

Disclaimer

Action Construction Equipment Limited published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 10:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 19 112 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2023 1 436 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 0,31%
Capitalization 34 332 M 431 M 431 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 184
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Action Construction Equipment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 288,30 INR
Average target price 302,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Agarwal Chairman & Managing Director
Rajan Luthra Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Avinash Prakash Gandhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Divya Singal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED29.57%431
CATERPILLAR INC.-13.19%94 744
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-31.58%18 844
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-17.03%8 401
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.39%6 348
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-20.49%2 346