Action Construction Equipment : Intimation Analyst/Investor Meet 19.09.2022

Action Construction Equipment Limited

Corporate & Registered Office

Dudhola Link Road, Dudhola, Distt. Palwal-121102, Haryana, India

Date: September 19, 2022

To,

The Manager Listing

BSE LimitedScrip Code: 532762 5th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

The Manager Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.CM Quote: ACE

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investor Virtual Meet.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Schedule of Analyst/Investor Virtual Meet is given herein below:

Day & Date Type of Meeting With Company Representative meeting Monday, Virtual Nvest Research and SVP Mr. Rajan Luthra, September 19, Investments (Chief Financial Officer) 2022, at 4:00 PM Mr. Vyom Agarwal, (Head Investor Relations)

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Action Construction Equipment Limited