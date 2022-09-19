Action Construction Equipment : Intimation Analyst/Investor Meet 19.09.2022
Action Construction Equipment Limited
Corporate & Registered Office
Dudhola Link Road, Dudhola, Distt. Palwal-121102, Haryana, India
Date: September 19, 2022
To,
The Manager Listing
BSE Limited
Scrip Code: 532762 5th Floor, P.J. Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001
The Manager Listing
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
CM Quote: ACE
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E),
Mumbai-400051
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/Investor Virtual Meet.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Schedule of Analyst/Investor Virtual Meet is given herein below:
Day & Date
Type of
Meeting With
Company Representative
meeting
Monday,
Virtual
Nvest Research and SVP
Mr. Rajan Luthra,
September 19,
Investments
(Chief Financial Officer)
2022, at 4:00 PM
Mr. Vyom Agarwal,
(Head Investor Relations)
This is for your information and record please.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For Action Construction Equipment Limited
Digitally signed by ANIL KUMAR
DN: c=IN, postalCode=121006, st=HARYANA, l=FARIDABAD, o=Personal, serialNumber=c69127d248f7209479cfd1acbf29 1cc10ed601a979bf6bcb944845f16be31b0c, pseudonym=486520211115144043002, 2.5.4.20=0385376578c5db8cf99f6f833ee2c53da bcad74d452286710aa52c511344a9ad, email=CS@ACE-CRANES.COM, cn=ANIL KUMAR, title=4865
Date: 2022.09.19 14:02:04 +05'30'
Anil Kumar
Company Secretary
Corporate Office: Phone: +91-1275-280111 (50 Lines), Fax: +91-1275-280133,E-mail: works2@ace-cranes.com
Mktg. H.Q. : 4 th Floor, Pinnacle, Surajkund, Faridabad, NCR-121009, Phone: +91-129-4550000 (100 Lines), Fax: +91-129-4550022, Email: marketing@ace-
cranes.com Customer Care No.:1800 1800 004 (Toll Free), CIN: L74899HR1995PLC053860, Website: www.ace-cranes.com
