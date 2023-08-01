Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange -
Action Construction Equipment : ACE CON Call meeting 11.08.2023
Action Construction Equipment Limited
Corporate & Registered Office
Dudhola Link Road, Dudhola, Distt. Palwal-121102, Haryana, India
Date: July 31, 2023
To,
The Manager Listing
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
5
th Floor, P.J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (E),
Mumbai-400001
Mumbai-400051
Scrip Code: 532762
CM Quote: ACE
Subject: Intimation of scheduled Conference Call meeting.
Dear Sir/Madam,
We attach herewith a communication on the schedule of conference call meeting on
Friday, August 11, 2023 at 05:00 PM (IST
) post the announcement of Q1FY24
results on August 11, 2023.
This is for your information and record please.
Thanking You.
Yours faithfully,
For Action Construction Equipment Limited
Digitally signed by ANIL KUMAR Date: 2023.07.31 16:22:59 +05'30'
Anil Kumar
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Corporate Office: Phone: +91-1275-280111 (50 Lines), Fax: +91-1275-280133,E-mail: works2@ace-cranes.com Mktg. H.Q. : 4 th Floor, Pinnacle, Surajkund, Faridabad, NCR-121009, Phone: +91-129-4550000 (100 Lines), Fax: +91-129-4550022, Email: marketing@ace- cranes.com Customer Care No.:1800 1800 004 (Toll Free), CIN: L74899HR1995PLC053860, Website: www.ace-cranes.com
C
Conference Call
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
Conference call to discuss results for 1QFY24
Friday, 11
th August 2023, 5 PM IST
Please dial in at 04:55 PM IST
Company participants
Mr. Sorab Agarwal - Executive Director
Mr. Rajan Luthra - CFO Mr. Vyom Agarwal - Senior Vice President
Dial-in numbers
India:
(+91 22) 6280 1149 / 7115 8050
International
:
Hong Kong
-
800 964 448
Singapore
-
800 101 2045
UK
-
0 808 101 1573
USA
-
1 866 746 2133
For prior registration, please register on the link below:
https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3036250 &linkSecurityString=1078b54f68
R S V P: Jinesh Gandhi
+91 22 6129 1524, Jinesh@MotilalOswal.com Motilal Oswal Tower, Level 9, Sayani Rd, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025 Phone: +91 22 71934200
Action Construction Equipment Limited is engaged in manufacturing of construction equipment. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of hydraulic mobile cranes, mobile tower cranes, crawler cranes, truck mounted cranes, material handling equipment like forklifts, road construction equipment like backhoe loaders, compactors, motor graders and agriculture equipment like tractors, harvesters and rotavators. The Company operates through four segments: cranes segment, construction equipment segment, material handling segment and agri equipment segment. The Company has manufacturing facilities at Haryana. The Companyâs equipment is used in sectors, such as infrastructure construction, power projects, ports and shipyards, dams, metro rail, roads, mining, steel industry, engineering industry, railways, cement, petroleum, defense, chemicals and fertilizer plants, warehousing, logistics, and building construction.
More about the company
