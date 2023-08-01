Action Construction Equipment Limited

Corporate & Registered Office

Dudhola Link Road, Dudhola, Distt. Palwal-121102, Haryana, India

Date: July 31, 2023

To,

The Manager Listing

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

5th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400001

Mumbai-400051

Scrip Code: 532762

CM Quote: ACE

Subject: Intimation of scheduled Conference Call meeting.

Dear Sir/Madam,

We attach herewith a communication on the schedule of conference call meeting on

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 05:00 PM (IST) post the announcement of Q1FY24

results on August 11, 2023.

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For Action Construction Equipment Limited

ANIL KUMAR

Digitally signed by ANIL KUMAR Date: 2023.07.31 16:22:59 +05'30'

Anil Kumar

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

C

Conference Call

Action Construction Equipment Ltd

Conference call to discuss results for 1QFY24

Friday, 11th August 2023, 5 PM IST

Please dial in at 04:55 PM IST

Company participants

  • Mr. Sorab Agarwal - Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajan Luthra- CFO
  • Mr. Vyom Agarwal - Senior Vice President

Dial-in numbers

India:

(+91 22) 6280 1149 / 7115 8050

International:

Hong Kong

-

800 964 448

Singapore

-

800 101 2045

UK

-

0 808 101 1573

USA

-

1 866 746 2133

For prior registration, please register on the link below: https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=3036250 &linkSecurityString=1078b54f68

