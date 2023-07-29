Chairman's Speech

It brings me great pleasure to report that all of our business sectors had another successful year. The Financial year 2022-2023 turned out to be one of the best years for the Company, where we had record breaking profits.

The Company outperformed across all financial parameters by achieving its highest ever revenue and profit. At a consolidated level compared to FY22, the total Income grew by 34% to INR 2,201 Crores, EBITDA grew by 62% to INR 262 Crores and Profit after Tax grew by 65% to INR 173 Crores. Our EPS continues to increase year after year. The Company was also able to showcase volume and value growth and improve its balance sheet position further.

Building infrastructure and attracting investments will be the key focus areas for India over the next 25 years to emerge as a developed nation. The Union Government has made unprecedented investments in modern infrastructure in the last few years taking the country to new heights. Under Budget 2023-24, capital investment outlay for infrastructure is being increased by 33% to ` 10 lakh crore (US$ 122 billion), which would be 3.3% of GDP and almost three times the outlay in 2019-20. The quality of a country's infrastructure is a key determinant in shaping its economic trajectory.

The infrastructure, construction and the real estate markets saw significant growth in the past financial year. The outlook for all these industries seems strong due to the government's focus on these sectors and various schemes like the smart city project, PM Awas Yojana, PLI Scheme etc. which will act as growth drivers for these industries. The biggest push will come from the manufacturing growth driven by Make in India initiative supported by the China +1 strategy.

India aims to soon be one of the manufacturing hubs for the world. Building on the competitive advantage of a skilled workforce and lower cost of labor, the manufacturing sector is also witnessing an