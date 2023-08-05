Annexure-IV of Board's Report

Format for the Annual Report on CSR Activities for

Financial Year ended March 31, 2023

  1. Brief outline on CSR Policy of the Company: The Company's focus area is health services. The projects undertaken are within the broad framework of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. Brief outline on CSR Policy is given in CSR policy of the Company which has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.ace-cranes.com.
  2. Composition of CSR Committee:

S. No.

Name of Members

Designation / Nature of

No. of Meetings

Directorship

Held

Attended

1.

Dr. Divya Singal

Chairman/

1

1

Independent Director

2.

Mrs. Mona Agarwal

Member/

1

1

Executive Director

3.

Dr. Jagan Nath Chamber

Member/

1

1

Independent Director

  1. Provide the web-link where Composition of CSR committee, CSR Policy and CSR projects approved by the Board are disclosed on the website of the Company: https://www.ace-cranes.com/public/front/pdf/CSR%20Policy-New%20Policy%202021.pdf
  2. Provide the details of Impact assessment of CSR projects carried out in pursuance of sub-Rule (3) of Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, if applicable (attach the report): Not Applicable.
  3. Details of the amount available for set off in pursuance of sub-Rule (3) of Rule 7 of the Companies (Corporate Social responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and amount required for set off for the financial year, if any : NIL
  4. Average net profit of the Company as per section 135(5):`10459.09 Lakhs.
  5. (a) Two percent of average net profit of the Company as per section 135(5):`209.18 Lakhs.
    1. Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years :NIL
    2. Amount required to be set off for the financial year :NIL
    3. Total CSR obligation for the financial year (7a+7b-7c):`209.18 Lakhs
  7. (a) CSR Amount spent or unspent for the Financial Year:

Total amount

Amount unspent (` in Lakhs)

spent for the

Total amount transferred to

Amount transferred to any fund specified under

Financial Year

unspent CSR Account as per

Schedule VII as per second proviso to section 135 (5)

(` in Lakhs)

section 135 (6)

Amount

Date of Transfer

Name of Fund

Amount

Date of Transfer

254.00

NIL

NA

-

NIL

NA

(b) Details of CSR amount spent against ongoing projects for the financial year: NIL

(c) Details of CSR amount spent against other than ongoing projects for the financial year:

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

S. No.

Name of the

Item from

Local

Location of

Amount

Mode of

Mode of Implementation

Project

the list of

area

the project.

spent for

Implementa

- Through Implementing

activities in

(Yes /

(State and

the project

tion - Direct

Agency

Schedule VII

No)

District)

(` in Lakhs)

(Yes/No)

CSR

to the Act.

Name

Registration

number

Promoting

ACE

health care

Haryana

Through

Emergency

1.

Health Services

including pre-

Yes

(Palwal/

228.00

Implementing

Response

CSR00001903

ventive health

Faridabad)

Agency

Services

care.

Trust

Special ed-

Shri

Skill

ucation and

Through

Haryana

Madhav

2.

development

employment

Yes

21.00

Implementing

CSR00001685

(Panipat)

Jan Sewa

Center

enhancing vo-

Agency

Nayas

cation skills.

Swachh Bharat

Haryana

Through

Sambhar-

3.

Sanitation

Yes

5.00

Implementing

ye Founda-

CSR00013877

Abhiyan

(Palwal)

Agency

tion

Total

254.00

  1. Amount spent in Administrative Overheads :NIL
  2. Amount spent on Impact Assessment, if applicable :NIL
  3. Total amount spent for the Financial Year (8b+8c+8d+8e) :`254.00 Lakhs.
  4. Excess amount for set off, if any :`44.82 Lakhs.

Sl. No.

Particular

(` in Lakhs)

(i)

Two percent of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5)

209.18

(ii)

Total amount spent for the Financial Year

254.00

(iii)

Excess amount spent for the financial year [(ii)-(i)]

44.82

(iv)

Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years, if any

NIL

(v)

Amount available for set off in succeeding financial years [(iii)-(iv)]

44.82

  1. (a) Details of Unspent CSR amount for the preceding three financial years:The Company has no unspent CSR Amount for the preceding years.
    1. Details of CSR amount spent in the financial year for ongoing projects of the preceding financial year(s):NIL
  3. In case of creation or acquisition of capital asset, furnish the details relating to the asset so created or acquired through CSR spent in the financial year :NIL
  4. Specify the reason(s), if the company has failed to spend two percent of the average net profit as per section 135(5):Not Applicable.

Sd/-

Sd/-

Place : Faridabad

Vijay Agarwal

Dr. Divya Singal

Date : May 30, 2023

Chairman & Managing Director

Chairman-CSR Committee

