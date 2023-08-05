Action Construction Equipment Limited is engaged in manufacturing of construction equipment. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of hydraulic mobile cranes, mobile tower cranes, crawler cranes, truck mounted cranes, material handling equipment like forklifts, road construction equipment like backhoe loaders, compactors, motor graders and agriculture equipment like tractors, harvesters and rotavators. The Company operates through four segments: cranes segment, construction equipment segment, material handling segment and agri equipment segment. The Company has manufacturing facilities at Haryana. The Companyâs equipment is used in sectors, such as infrastructure construction, power projects, ports and shipyards, dams, metro rail, roads, mining, steel industry, engineering industry, railways, cement, petroleum, defense, chemicals and fertilizer plants, warehousing, logistics, and building construction.