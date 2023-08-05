Annexure-IV of Board's Report
Format for the Annual Report on CSR Activities for
Financial Year ended March 31, 2023
- Brief outline on CSR Policy of the Company: The Company's focus area is health services. The projects undertaken are within the broad framework of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. Brief outline on CSR Policy is given in CSR policy of the Company which has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.ace-cranes.com.
- Composition of CSR Committee:
S. No.
Name of Members
Designation / Nature of
No. of Meetings
Directorship
Held
Attended
1.
Dr. Divya Singal
Chairman/
1
1
Independent Director
2.
Mrs. Mona Agarwal
Member/
1
1
Executive Director
3.
Dr. Jagan Nath Chamber
Member/
1
1
Independent Director
- Provide the web-link where Composition of CSR committee, CSR Policy and CSR projects approved by the Board are disclosed on the website of the Company: https://www.ace-cranes.com/public/front/pdf/CSR%20Policy-New%20Policy%202021.pdf
- Provide the details of Impact assessment of CSR projects carried out in pursuance of sub-Rule (3) of Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, if applicable (attach the report): Not Applicable.
- Details of the amount available for set off in pursuance of sub-Rule (3) of Rule 7 of the Companies (Corporate Social responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and amount required for set off for the financial year, if any : NIL
- Average net profit of the Company as per section 135(5):`10459.09 Lakhs.
- (a) Two percent of average net profit of the Company as per section 135(5):`209.18 Lakhs.
- Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years :NIL
- Amount required to be set off for the financial year :NIL
- Total CSR obligation for the financial year (7a+7b-7c):`209.18 Lakhs
- (a) CSR Amount spent or unspent for the Financial Year:
Total amount
Amount unspent (` in Lakhs)
spent for the
Total amount transferred to
Amount transferred to any fund specified under
Financial Year
unspent CSR Account as per
Schedule VII as per second proviso to section 135 (5)
(` in Lakhs)
section 135 (6)
Amount
Date of Transfer
Name of Fund
Amount
Date of Transfer
254.00
NIL
NA
-
NIL
NA
(b) Details of CSR amount spent against ongoing projects for the financial year: NIL
Annual Report 2022-23
31
(c) Details of CSR amount spent against other than ongoing projects for the financial year:
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
S. No.
Name of the
Item from
Local
Location of
Amount
Mode of
Mode of Implementation
Project
the list of
area
the project.
spent for
Implementa
- Through Implementing
activities in
(Yes /
(State and
the project
tion - Direct
Agency
Schedule VII
No)
District)
(` in Lakhs)
(Yes/No)
CSR
to the Act.
Name
Registration
number
Promoting
ACE
health care
Haryana
Through
Emergency
1.
Health Services
including pre-
Yes
(Palwal/
228.00
Implementing
Response
CSR00001903
ventive health
Faridabad)
Agency
Services
care.
Trust
Special ed-
Shri
Skill
ucation and
Through
Haryana
Madhav
2.
development
employment
Yes
21.00
Implementing
CSR00001685
(Panipat)
Jan Sewa
Center
enhancing vo-
Agency
Nayas
cation skills.
Swachh Bharat
Haryana
Through
Sambhar-
3.
Sanitation
Yes
5.00
Implementing
ye Founda-
CSR00013877
Abhiyan
(Palwal)
Agency
tion
Total
254.00
- Amount spent in Administrative Overheads :NIL
- Amount spent on Impact Assessment, if applicable :NIL
- Total amount spent for the Financial Year (8b+8c+8d+8e) :`254.00 Lakhs.
- Excess amount for set off, if any :`44.82 Lakhs.
Sl. No.
Particular
(` in Lakhs)
(i)
Two percent of average net profit of the company as per section 135(5)
209.18
(ii)
Total amount spent for the Financial Year
254.00
(iii)
Excess amount spent for the financial year [(ii)-(i)]
44.82
(iv)
Surplus arising out of the CSR projects or programmes or activities of the previous financial years, if any
NIL
(v)
Amount available for set off in succeeding financial years [(iii)-(iv)]
44.82
- (a) Details of Unspent CSR amount for the preceding three financial years:The Company has no unspent CSR Amount for the preceding years.
- Details of CSR amount spent in the financial year for ongoing projects of the preceding financial year(s):NIL
- In case of creation or acquisition of capital asset, furnish the details relating to the asset so created or acquired through CSR spent in the financial year :NIL
- Specify the reason(s), if the company has failed to spend two percent of the average net profit as per section 135(5):Not Applicable.
Sd/-
Sd/-
Place : Faridabad
Vijay Agarwal
Dr. Divya Singal
Date : May 30, 2023
Chairman & Managing Director
Chairman-CSR Committee
32 Action Construction Equipment Limited
