Action Construction Equipment Limited

Corporate & Registered Office

Dudhola Link Road, Dudhola, Distt. Palwal-121102, Haryana, India

Date: May 22, 2024

To,

The Manager Listing

BSE LimitedScrip Code: 532762 5th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

The Manager Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.CM Quote: ACE

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051

Subject: Audio clip link for Q4FY24/FY24 Conference call meeting.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the Audio clip link for Q4FY24/FY24 Conference call meeting held on May 22, 2024.

URL:https://ccreservations.com/recordings/select_recordings.php

Recording Id : IIF0420240522153050

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Action Construction Equipment Limited

ANIL KUMAR

Digitally signed by ANIL KUMAR Date: 2024.05.22 22:13:50 +05'30'

Anil Kumar

Company Secretary

