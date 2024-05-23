National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.CM Quote: ACE
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E),
Mumbai-400051
Subject: Audio clip link for Q4FY24/FY24 Conference call meeting.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the Audio clip link for Q4FY24/FY24 Conference call meeting held on May 22, 2024.
Action Construction Equipment Limited published this content on
23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
23 May 2024 04:48:05 UTC.
Action Construction Equipment Limited is engaged in manufacturing of construction equipment. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of hydraulic mobile cranes, mobile tower cranes, crawler cranes, truck mounted cranes, material handling equipment like forklifts, road construction equipment like backhoe loaders, compactors, motor graders and agriculture equipment like tractors, harvesters and rotavators. The Company operates through four segments: cranes segment, construction equipment segment, material handling segment and agri equipment segment. The Company has manufacturing facilities at Haryana. The Companyâs equipment is used in sectors, such as infrastructure construction, power projects, ports and shipyards, dams, metro rail, roads, mining, steel industry, engineering industry, railways, cement, petroleum, defense, chemicals and fertilizer plants, warehousing, logistics, and building construction.