Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Action Construction Equipment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACE   INE731H01025

ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(ACE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:35:42 01/06/2023 BST
465.90 INR   -1.29%
06:38aAction Construction Equipment : Audio Recording Earnings Q4 FY23
PU
05/31Transcript : Action Construction Equipment Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 31, 2023
CI
05/31Action Construction Equipment : Financial Results Q4FY23
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Action Construction Equipment : Audio Recording Earnings Q4 FY23

06/01/2023 | 06:38am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Action Construction Equipment Limited

Corporate & Registered Office

Dudhola Link Road, Dudhola, Distt. Palwal-121102, Haryana, India

Date: June 01, 2023

To,

The Manager Listing

BSE LimitedScrip Code: 532762 5th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001

The Manager Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.CM Quote: ACE

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai-400051

Subject: Audio clip link for Q4FY23/FY23 Conference call meeting.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the Audio clip link for Q4FY23/FY23 Conference call meeting held on May 31, 2023.

URL: https://ccreservations.com/recordings/select_recordings.php

Recording Id : MNC0220230531147297

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Action Construction Equipment Limited

ANIL Digitally signed by ANIL KUMAR KUMARDate: 2023.06.01 10:03:04 +05'30'

Anil Kumar

Company Secretary

Corporate Office: Phone: +91-1275-280111 (50 Lines), Fax: +91-1275-280133,E-mail:works2@ace-cranes.com

Mktg. H.Q.: 4th Floor, Pinnacle, Surajkund, Faridabad, NCR-121009, Phone: +91-129-4550000 (100 Lines), Fax: +91-129-4550022, Email: marketing@ace-

cranes.com Customer Care No.:1800 1800 004 (Toll Free), CIN: L74899HR1995PLC053860, Website: www.ace-cranes.com

Disclaimer

Action Construction Equipment Limited published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 05:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
06:38aAction Construction Equipment : Audio Recording Earnings Q4 FY23
PU
05/31Transcript : Action Construction Equipment Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Ma..
CI
05/31Action Construction Equipment : Financial Results Q4FY23
PU
05/30Action Construction Equipment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
05/30Action Construction Equipment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter E..
CI
05/26Action Construction Equipment : ACE Con Call Meeting 31.05.2023
PU
04/26ICRA Keeps AA Rating on Action Construction Equipment's Long-term Bank Financing; Outlo..
MT
04/21Action Construction Equipment : Corporate Governance Report 31.03.2023
PU
02/10Action Construction Equipment : Transcript Concall ACE 07.02.2023
PU
02/10Action Construction Equipment : Transcript Concall ACE 10.02.2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 339 M 258 M 208 M
Net income 2023 1 701 M 20,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,0x
Yield 2023 0,20%
Capitalization 56 207 M 679 M 549 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 184
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Action Construction Equipment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 472,00 INR
Average target price 418,50 INR
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vijay Agarwal Chairman & Managing Director
Rajan Luthra Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Avinash Prakash Gandhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Divya Singal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LIMITED55.34%679
CATERPILLAR INC.-12.38%108 173
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-4.75%18 026
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.16.96%9 798
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.71%6 634
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.54.34%4 059
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer