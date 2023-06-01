Action Construction Equipment : Audio Recording Earnings Q4 FY23

Action Construction Equipment Limited
Date: June 01, 2023
Subject: Audio clip link for Q4FY23/FY23 Conference call meeting.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the Audio clip link for Q4FY23/FY23 Conference call meeting held on May 31, 2023.
URL: https://ccreservations.com/recordings/select_recordings.php
Recording Id : MNC0220230531147297
This is for your information and record please.
