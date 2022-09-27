Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Action press AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQP1   DE000A3ESE35

ACTION PRESS AG

(AQP1)
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-09-25
1.890 EUR    0.00%
08:13aAction Press Ag : Britta Melching is the new sales manager of the action press group
EQ
09/22Action Press Says in Negotiations to Acquire Majority Stake in Competitor
CI
09/22Action Press Ag : action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor
EQ
Action press AG: Britta Melching is the new sales manager of the action press group

09/27/2022 | 08:13am EDT
EQS-News: action press AG / Key word(s): Personnel
action press AG: Britta Melching is the new sales manager of the action press group

27.09.2022 / 14:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Britta Melching is the new sales manager of the action press group

Hamburg (27.9.2022)

Britta Melching will take over as the newly created Head of Sales of the action press group on October 1.

As cross-group Head of Sales, Melching will bundle the sales activities of action press international GmbH and ddp media GmbH, the two Hamburg-based subsidiaries of action press AG (Frankfurt am Main), establish a joint sales team and drive the marketing of the group's extensive portfolio of visual content and services both strategically and operationally.

"The establishment of a cross-group sales management team is an important step towards integrating our portfolio and improving our offering and increasing the added value for our customers," said Vicente Poveda, managing director of ddp media GmbH, where the new position is organizationally based. "We are very pleased that with Britta Melching we could win a good connoisseur of the photo agency industry with international experience and a good reputation among customers and partners for this strategically important position."

Melching (56) has many years of experience in the marketing of photo and video content. She was head of sales at dpa Picture Alliance in Frankfurt until December 2021 and also previously worked at Associated Press Television News in London as business development manager for German-speaking countries and Eastern Europe. She has also worked in the marketing departments of major publishing houses such as Axel Springer, The Economist and Frankfurt Business Media - Der F.A.Z. Fachverlag.

"I am very pleased to be joining the action press group at this exciting time to drive the development of new products and increase the range of services we offer to our customers," says Britta Melching.

action press AG (Frankfurt/Main) has been jointly managed by Prof. Moritz Hunzinger and Ulli Michel since August 2020 and, with a stock of 160 million photos and videos, is one of the largest image databases in the world. The stock corporation unites under one roof the picture agency action press, a leading brand for entertainment content, and since September 2021 also ddp, a cross-departmental quality provider of photos, which includes ddp images, Pictures Press, Intertopics and Food Centrale as well as the picture agency Stella Pictures (Stockholm) brands.

The group's extensive portfolio also includes content syndication of media content from international publishers such as News UK, Mondadori and Gruner und Jahr/RTL, as well as a broad catalog of services including contract production of photos and videos, digitization of archive assets and production of computer-generated images (CGIs). New to the offering are NFTs produced for action press by respected German artist Tobias Rehberger.

Press contact:

ddp media GmbH
Straßenbahnring 7
D-20251 Hamburg
www.ddp.media
Tel +49 40 73 44 60 0
Fax +49 40 73 44 60 499
Email presse@ddpimages.com


27.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320
E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
Internet: https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
ISIN: DE000A3ESE35
WKN: A3ESE3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1451285

 
End of News EQS News Service

1451285  27.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1451285&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
