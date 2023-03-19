action press AG: Neon Equity AG in the shareholder group of action press AG

EQS-News: action press AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Frankfurt am Main, March 13, 2023 - The board members of action press AG, Prof. Moritz Hunzinger and Ulli Michel, welcome Neon Equity AG, owned by Frankfurt-based entrepreneur Thomas Olek, to their circle of shareholders. Neon Equity now holds 9.07 percent of the 22.05 million shares in action press AG, which was repositioned in 2020 and has been one of the world’s leading photo agencies for decades. Since 2021, action press AG has also fully owned the picture agency group ddp. Deutsche Balaton AG (Heidelberg) is another institutional investor in the media group.

Thomas Olek, Chairman of the Management Board of Neon Equity AG: "Neon Equity AG has been listed on the stock exchange for exactly two months today and, with its investment in action press AG, is presenting its first investment in a media technology stock". Both companies will provide information about their joint plans soon.

Queries:

- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03

- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20

https://www.actionpress-ir.de

action press international gmbh Straßenbahnring 7

D-20251 Hamburg

action press AG Wielandstr. 3

60318 Frankfurt am Main