Action press AG: TASS relies on action press

10/18/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
DGAP-Media / 18.10.2021 / 20:51

TASS relies on action press

- Russia's central state news agency is now broadcasting videos for national and international media customers via action press


Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, October 18, 2021 - The first video database launched by the head of action press international GmbH (Hamburg), Ulli Michel, in July 2021, which online and TV customers can access around the clock, is now reporting from the Kremlin. Russia's central state news agency TASS (Moscow) supplies action press daily with the latest films about President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government and other important events in Russia.

As recently as September 2021, action press AG (Frankfurt) announced the complete acquisition of ddp media GmbH (Hamburg), making it one of the largest stock photo agencies in the world with an image database of nearly 150 million digital assets.

"We are continuing our growth with further acquisitions," said Prof. Moritz Hunzinger, CEO of action press AG.

Queries:
- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03
- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +48 171 60 333 20

Web links to action press:
- https://www.actionpress.de
- https://www.actionpress-ir.de
- https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Action_Press

action press international gmbh
Oehleckerring 9a-13
22419 Hamburg

action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main



End of Media Release

Issuer: action press AG
Key word(s): Internet and Multimedia

18.10.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320
E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
Internet: https://www.actionpress.de/
ISIN: DE000A3ESE35
WKN: A3ESE3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1241622

 
End of News DGAP Media

1241622  18.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241622&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Managers and Directors
Axel Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
James W. Gerard Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Baum Member-Supervisory Board
Moritz Hunzinger Member-Management Board
Ulli Michel Member-Management Board