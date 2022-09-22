Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE DUESSELDORF
  5. Action press AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AQP1   DE000A3ESE35

ACTION PRESS AG

(AQP1)
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-09-20
1.720 EUR   -8.99%
02:05pACTION PRESS AG : action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor
EQ
06/15ACTION PRESS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/15ACTION PRESS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Action press AG: action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor

09/22/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: action press AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
action press AG: action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor

22-Sep-2022 / 20:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor

Frankfurt am Main/Hamburg, September 22, 2022 - action press AG photo agency group (Frankfurt/Hamburg) is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a competitor in the current fiscal year and has formed a corresponding capital market team. At present, the possible takeover is at an ongoing stage, with various issues to be resolved, including the details of financing.

22-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320
E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de
Internet: https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
ISIN: DE000A3ESE35
WKN: A3ESE3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1448741

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1448741  22-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1448741&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ACTION PRESS AG
02:05pACTION PRESS AG : action press AG is in negotiations to acquire a majority stake in a comp..
EQ
06/15ACTION PRESS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/15ACTION PRESS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/18ACTION PRESS AG : action press subsidiary ddp acquires 100% of Swedish Stella Pictures
EQ
04/05ACTION PRESS AG : NFTs from action press: Advanced Blockchain subsidiary FinPro is a techn..
EQ
03/15ACTION PRESS AG : action press AG evaluates its digital media assets
EQ
03/02ACTION PRESS AG : Vicente Poveda joins the Management Board of ddp
EQ
2021ACTION PRESS AG : TASS relies on action press
EQ
2021ACTION PRESS AG : ddp media GmbH expands management with Ulli Michel and Prof. Moritz Hunz..
EQ
2021ACTION PRESS AG : action press photo database with strong growth: now 146.8 million digita..
EQ
More news
Chart ACTION PRESS AG
Duration : Period :
action press AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Axel Haas Chairman-Supervisory Board
James W. Gerard Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Baum Member-Supervisory Board
Moritz Hunzinger Member-Management Board
Ulli Michel Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTION PRESS AG-9.47%37
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-11.30%13 313
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-14.36%12 571
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.43%11 005
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-29.05%10 390
WPP PLC-30.59%9 529