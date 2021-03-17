Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Activation Group Holdings Limited    9919   KYG0081C1087

ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(9919)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Activation : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

03/17/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9919)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference are made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 August 2020, 10 September 2020, 6 October 2020, 6 November 2020, 4 December 2020, 8 January 2021 and 5 February 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to the major transaction in respect of the Limited Partnership Agreement including the establishment of Partnership; and the change in use of Net Proceeds. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Circular containing, among other things, (i) further information on the Limited Partnership Agreement and the Undertaking Letter; and (ii) other information as required under the Listing Rules, together with the notice convening the EGM and the proxy form for the EGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 5 March 2021.

In addition, as the Stock Exchange has deemed Ms. Zhang Saimei and SHIVC Investment as connected persons to the Company under Rule 14A.20 of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the entering into of the Partnership is subject to the applicable connected transaction requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Company shall publish the Circular in compliance with the requirement under Chapter 14 and 14A of the Listing Rules in due course.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the date of despatch of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date on or before 30 April 2021.

By order of the Board

Activation Group Holdings Limited

Lau Kam Yiu and Ng Bo Sing

Joint-Chairmen

Hong Kong, 17 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lau Kam Yiu, Mr. Ng Bo Sing, Mr. Chan Wai Bun and Ms. Low Wei Mun and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Cheung Siu Wan, Mr. Yu Longjun and Dr. Cheung Wah Keung.

Disclaimer

Activation Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 10:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:28aACTIVATION  : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
03/12ETF PREVIEW : ETFs Mixed, Futures Higher After Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Relief ..
MT
03/12ALTIMMUNE  : Lonza Expand Manufacturing Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate..
MT
03/11VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS  : Hints at PH10's Stand-Alone Potential to Treat Major De..
MT
03/11ALKERMES  : Wins FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Melanoma Treatment Candidate Ne..
MT
03/08PRESS RELEASE : Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platin..
DJ
03/05PRESS RELEASE : WISeKey's WISeToken Utility Token, a Blockchain-Based Asset for ..
DJ
03/04PRESS RELEASE : CureVac and Novartis Sign Initial Agreement on Manufacturing of ..
DJ
03/02PRESS RELEASE  : Newly founded biotech company ActiTrexx receives funding of EUR..
DJ
03/01PQ  : to Sell Performance Chemicals Business, Acquire Niche Catalyst Activation ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 662 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2019 30,0 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
Net cash 2019 42,0 M 6,45 M 6,45 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 500 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 276
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Activation Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kam Lau Joint Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Sing Ng Joint Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Wah Keung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Longjun Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Siu Wan Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.90%79
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.63%22 182
OMNICOM GROUP INC.23.12%16 483
WPP PLC14.25%15 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.44%14 511
AUTOHOME INC.-4.64%11 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ