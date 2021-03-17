Activation : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9919)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference are made to the announcements of the Company dated 20 August 2020, 10 September 2020, 6 October 2020, 6 November 2020, 4 December 2020, 8 January 2021 and 5 February 2021 (the "Announcements") in relation to the major transaction in respect of the Limited Partnership Agreement including the establishment of Partnership; and the change in use of Net Proceeds. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Circular containing, among other things, (i) further information on the Limited Partnership Agreement and the Undertaking Letter; and (ii) other information as required under the Listing Rules, together with the notice convening the EGM and the proxy form for the EGM is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 5 March 2021.

In addition, as the Stock Exchange has deemed Ms. Zhang Saimei and SHIVC Investment as connected persons to the Company under Rule 14A.20 of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the entering into of the Partnership is subject to the applicable connected transaction requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Company shall publish the Circular in compliance with the requirement under Chapter 14 and 14A of the Listing Rules in due course.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the date of despatch of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date on or before 30 April 2021.

By order of the Board

Activation Group Holdings Limited

Lau Kam Yiu and Ng Bo Sing

Joint-Chairmen

Hong Kong, 17 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely, Mr. Lau Kam Yiu, Mr. Ng Bo Sing, Mr. Chan Wai Bun and Ms. Low Wei Mun and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Ms. Cheung Siu Wan, Mr. Yu Longjun and Dr. Cheung Wah Keung.