Biden's COVID symptoms have improved considerably, mainly has sore throat -doctor

  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Activation Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9919   KYG0081C1087

ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(9919)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:09 2022-07-22 am EDT
1.040 HKD   +2.97%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Financials
Sales 2022 1 258 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 667 M 98,8 M 98,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 285
Free-Float 33,6%
Activation Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,89 CNY
Average target price 2,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 168%
Managers and Directors
Kam Lau Joint Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Sing Ng Joint Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Wah Keung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Longjun Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Siu Wan Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.28%99
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED-7.44%1 741
CARDLYTICS, INC.-79.07%459
EMRO., INCORPORATED.-18.43%142
MCH GROUP AG-24.00%105
HIGHCO0.00%105