  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Activation Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9919   KYG0081C1087

ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(9919)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Ethereum software upgrade activated; ether, bitcoin down

08/05/2021 | 09:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Representation of the Ethereum virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, went through a major software upgrade on Thursday, which is expected to stabilize transaction fees on the network and potentially reduce supply of the ether token.

The adjustment called Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 changes the way transactions are processed on Ethereum by providing clear pricing on transaction fees in ether paid to miners to validate transactions and "burning" a small amount of those tokens. The burned tokens will be permanently taken out of circulation.

EIP 1559 is part of a batch of software upgrades called London. Thursday's Ethereum event is called a London hard fork, which means miners or developers have to download London to remain connected to the network.

Market participants have said EIP 1559's activation should raise the price of ether as the move will cut its supply. But so far the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization was weaker on the day.

"Markets have largely priced in the bull case for EIP-1559 earlier this year," said Pankaj Balani, chief executive officer at derivatives trading platform Delta Exchange.

"The current price action on ether is going to be largely correlated with bitcoin. If bitcoin reclaims $40,000 and manages to hold that then we can see Ether rally further and test the $3,000 mark."

Balani remained bullish on ether in the medium to long term as the Ethereum network grows with all the applications on it. He expects ether to outperform bitcoin over a longer time horizon.

Ether was already lower on the day going into the technical adjustment and was last down 4% at $2,617..

Bitcoin was also weaker, falling 5% to $37,770.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 458 M 70,9 M 70,9 M
Net income 2020 23,4 M 3,63 M 3,63 M
Net cash 2020 292 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 827 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Activation Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kam Lau Joint Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Sing Ng Joint Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Wah Keung Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Longjun Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Siu Wan Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED66.23%124
CARDLYTICS, INC.-40.98%2 784
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED10.47%1 501
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-37.71%265
MCH GROUP AG18.75%234
LEGS COMPANY, LTD.25.96%209