U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf
of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on
Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore
energy workers to flee to safety.
Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an
"extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on the five-step
Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 140 miles per hour
(225 kph), heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could plunge
much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water.
Ida's pace accelerated overnight and carried top winds of 85
mph (140 kph) as it headed northwest, the National Hurricane
Center said on Saturday morning. The storm will continue to
intensify rapidly over Gulf waters that are several degrees
higher than normal, before coming ashore late Sunday.
Flooding from Ida's storm surge - high water driven by the
hurricane's winds - could reach between 10 and 15 feet (3 and
4.5 metres) around the mouth of the Mississippi River, with
lower levels extending east along the adjacent coastlines of
Mississippi and Alabama, the NHC said.
Officials ordered https://twitter.com/nolaready/status/1431297701535158279
widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas,
prompting an exodus that led to gasoline stations running dry
and massive lines on highways leading from the shore.
Utilities were bringing in extra crews and equipment to
prepare to restore electricity after the storm passes.
Forecasters expect coming winds will cut power to hundreds of
thousands of homes in the area.
Lifelong Gulf resident Hailey DeLaune, 29, told Reuters she
and her fiance spent Friday evening boarding up the windows of
his house in Gulfport, Mississippi, and gathering provisions to
ride out the storm.
"Hurricanes have always been part of my life," said the high
school theology teacher, who was born during 1992's Category 5
Hurricane Andrew. "You just run through your list and hope for
the best."
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, whose state is reeling
from a public health crisis stemming from a fourth wave of the
COVID-19 pandemic, urged residents to ready themselves for the
hurricane immediately.
"Now is the time to finish your preparations," he told a
Friday news conference. "By nightfall tomorrow night, you need
to be where you intend to ride out the storm."
Edwards declared a state of emergency, and U.S. President
Joe Biden issued a pre-landfall federal emergency declaration at
Edwards' request. It authorized the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to
coordinate disaster relief efforts in the state.
Edwards also said he had authorized activation of all 5,000
troops in the Louisiana National Guard for emergency deployments
as needed.
U.S. energy companies reduced offshore petroleum production
by nearly 60% and gasoline refiners were cutting operations at
their Louisiana plants on the path of the storm. Some fuel
prices rose in anticipation of production losses.
CARIBBEAN TAKES FIRST HIT
On Friday, Ida smashed into Cuba's small Isle of Youth, off
the southwestern end of the Caribbean island nation, toppling
trees and tearing roofs from dwellings.
Jamaica was flooded by heavy rains, and there were
landslides after the passage of the storm. Many roads were
impassable, forcing some residents to abandon their homes.
Ida, the ninth named storm and fourth hurricane of the 2021
Atlantic hurricane season, may well exceed the strength of
Hurricane Laura, the last Category 4 storm to strike Louisiana,
by the time it makes landfall, forecasters said.
The region was devastated in August 2005 by Hurricane
Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.
