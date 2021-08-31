Active Biotech : Company presentation

Certain statements made during the course of this presentation are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievement implied by such forward-looking statements.
Active Biotech in Brief
Detailed analysis has re-directed our efforts
Ongoing projects focus on specialist indications within oncology and inflammation with high commercial potential
One project inpartnership and two fully owned
Opportunity to leverage prior generated data to accelerate development
Multiple clinical milestonesduring the next 12 months
Experienced leadership & board with complementary skills
Focused project-oriented organization
Expanded board with topic expertise
Broad international network of KOLs and experts
Finance & Corporate
Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACTI)
Market cap SEK 323 M, USD 37.3M*
Solid finances after successful rights issue in Jan 2021
Strong shareholder base, incl MGA Holding, AP3 and AP4
Funded in 1998 as spin-off from Pharmacia, based in Lund, Sweden
