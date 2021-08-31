Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Active Biotech AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    ACTI   SE0001137985

ACTIVE BIOTECH AB (PUBL)

(ACTI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 08/31 03:44:25 am
1.44 SEK   -0.83%
03:52aACTIVE BIOTECH : Company presentation
PU
08/05ACTIVE BIOTECH : Interim Report Jan-Jun 2021
PU
08/05ACTIVE BIOTECH AB : Interim report January – June 2021
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Active Biotech : Company presentation

08/31/2021
Disclaimer

  • Certain statements made during the course of this presentation are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievement implied by such forward-looking statements.
  • Statements made during the course of this presentation that are forward-looking are based on the company's current beliefs regarding a large number of factors affecting its business. There can be no assurance that (i) the company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or the extent of their likely impact, (ii) the available information with respect to these factors on which the Company's analysis is based is complete or accurate, (iii) the company's analysis is correct or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful.
  • All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on the company's behalf are qualified by this cautionary statement. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this presentation.

2

Active Biotech in Brief

Detailed analysis has re-directed our efforts

  • Ongoing projects focus on specialist indications within oncology and inflammation with high commercial potential
  • One project in partnership and two fully owned
  • Opportunity to leverage prior generated data to accelerate development
  • Multiple clinical milestones during the next 12 months

Experienced leadership & board with complementary skills

  • Focused project-oriented organization
  • Expanded board with topic expertise
  • Broad international network of KOLs and experts

Finance & Corporate

  • Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACTI)
    • Market cap SEK 323 M, USD 37.3M*
  • Solid finances after successful rights issue in Jan 2021
  • Strong shareholder base, incl MGA Holding, AP3 and AP4
  • Funded in 1998 as spin-off from Pharmacia, based in Lund, Sweden

* As of 16 August, 2021

3

Immunomodulation to Treat Cancer and Inflammation

Small molecules

Antibody based immuntherapy

- myeloid cell modulation

- tumor targeting superantigen

Tasquinimod

Naptumomab

Tumor killing

Laquinimod

Tumor killing

Immune tolerance

Abbrev:, MDSC - Myeloid derived suppressor cell; TAM - Tumor-associated macrophage, HDAC4 - histone deacetylase 4; HIF-1α - Hypoxia-induciblefactor-1α, VEGF - Vascular endothelial growth

4

factor; TSP-1 - Thrombospondin-1 APC- Antigen Presenting Cell, T reg-Regulatory T cell, Th 1-T helper cell 1, Th17-T helper cell 17,

A Growing Clinical Pipeline in Specialist Indications

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Active Biotech AB published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6,73 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
Net income 2020 -32,2 M -3,75 M -3,75 M
Net cash 2020 24,2 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 316 M 36,7 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 32,1x
EV / Sales 2020 37,2x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 60,2%
Managers and Directors
Helén Tuvesson President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Kolam Chief Financial Officer
Michael Shalmi Chairman
Helena Eriksson Chief Scientific Officer & Head-Research
Karl Peter Thelin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB (PUBL)-23.17%37
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.60%89 372
BIONTECH SE323.21%86 580
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS40.15%68 961
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.59%51 865
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.20%51 476