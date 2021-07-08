Active Biotech's partner NeoTX will host KOL webinar on overcoming check point Inhibitor resistance

Lund, July 8 2021 - Active Biotech (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) today provided information that its partner in the naptumomab project, NeoTX will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on overcoming checkpoint inhibitor resistance on Wednesday, July 14th at 10 am eastern time (ET)

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Mario Sznol, MD, Yale Cancer Center, who will discuss New Frontiers for Checkpoint Inhibitors in Immuno-Oncology. NeoTX's management will also give an update on their Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform’s lead candidate, naptumomab estafenatox (naptumomab) in overcoming resistance. Naptumomab is being evaluated in combination with chemotherapy, checkpoint inhibitors and CAR T. Dr. Sznol and NeoTX management will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

See also neotx.com/press-releases for NeoTX’s communication and for registration for the event.

Since 2016, Active Biotech has a licensing agreement with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. for the worldwide development and commercialization of naptumomab for cancer therapy.

