    ACTI   SE0001137985

ACTIVE BIOTECH AB (PUBL)

(ACTI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 04/22 04:51:17 am
1.392 SEK   -2.93%
Annual Report 2020 Active Biotech AB (publ)
GL
02:30aActive Biotech AB Interim report January – March 2021  
GL
04/20ACTIVE BIOTECH : NOTICE of ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
GL
Annual Report 2020 Active Biotech AB (publ)

04/22/2021 | 05:00am EDT
Active Biotech's Annual Report 2020 is now available for download at www.activebiotech.com.

The Annual Report will only be digitally distributed.

Download as PDF

Lund, April 22, 2021
Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson
CEO

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, tel. +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, tel. +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

Active Biotech AB (Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, 223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel. +46 46-19 20 00

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 a.m. CET on April 22, 2021.

Active Biotech
Active Biotech AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a Phase I/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immuno-modulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Annual Report 2020 Active Biotech AB (publ)
Active Biotech AB Interim report January – March 2021  
ACTIVE BIOTECH : NOTICE of ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
