(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Active Energy Group PLC, up 72% at 0.56 pence, 12-month range 0.30p-7.50p. The biomass-focused renewable energy company's shares rise after it says it has reached a settlement agreement with Player Design Inc. Says the settlement is in regard to former activities for the potential production of CoalSwitch at PDI's facility as Ashland, Maine. The PDI parties have agreed to pay Active Energy a cash payment of USD1.7 million by no later than March 5. "Active Energy retains complete ownership of all its original patents on the steam explosion process, including all production knowledge acquired from the former production activities at the Ashland facility applicable for its future production methods for biomass products. In addition, both Active Energy and the PDI Parties have terminated all current legal claims against each other," it adds.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Kefi Gold & Copper PLC, down 23% at 0.59p, 12-month range 0.49p-1.23. Kefi is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. It raises GBP495,916 through a retail offer of 82.7 million shares priced at 0.6 pence each. In total, the capital raise is therefore expected to net gross proceeds of approximately GBP5.0 million through the GBP4.5 million placing and the GBP495,916 retail offer.

----------

