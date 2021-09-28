Active Energy : Interim Final Results – 28th September 2021

Conversion and redemption of outstanding convertible loan notes and removal of security over the Company's assets

Company ceases lumber and saw log activities in order to focus on strategy of delivering a next generation biomass pellet

Construction of CoalSwitch reference plant at Lumberton, N.C. ("Lumberton Facility") near completion but suspended and requiring permit amendment

Independent CoalSwitch analysis from University of New Brunswick confirm the product's superior qualities to white pellets as well as its suitability as a sustainable substitute for carbon emitting fuels

Initial deliveries of CoalSwitch to University of Utah, Brigham Young University and PacifiCorp in June 2021

Construction of a second CoalSwitch reference plant at Ashland, Maine ("Ashland Facility") as part of a joint venture with Player Design Inc.

Post-Period End

Design and engineering commenced for a larger proprietary reactor that would be capable of accommodating production volumes of up to 70,000 tonnes of CoalSwitch per annum

Component failure at Ashland Facility resulting in production suspension - options to re-establishnear-term production at Ashland Facility currently being evaluated

Outlook

AEG continues to be well placed to deliver on the growing need for more sustainable power sources

The Board is more convinced than ever that CoalSwitch fuel can form part of the energy transition process

The next key step: design and construction of a 70,000 tonne per annum CoalSwitch facility

Michael Rowan, CEO of Active Energy, said:

"I am pleased to report a successful period for AEG that saw the first production volumes of CoalSwitch and the completion of construction of a second reference plant in Maine. CoalSwitch has now transitioned from a concept to a deliverable biomass fuel, and the manufacturing process know-how obtained in the last three months is invaluable.

We expect next generation biomass fuels will play a key role in the transition toward the zero carbon economy. CoalSwitch's superior qualities to white pellets as well as its suitability as a sustainable substitute for carbon emitting fuels, positions AEG extremely well in the evolving global shift towards renewable energy. With product in hand and increasing market interest, AEG is now providing CoalSwitch samples to prospective long term customers.

With a restructured balance sheet, AEG's next key goal is to expand its production capacity to become a leading biomass fuel producer of next generation biomass fuels. The road to produce CoalSwitch is challenging, but the achievements of 2021 to date have provided confidence to the Board of the next phase for growth."