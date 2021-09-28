Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Active Energy Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEG   GB00B1YMN108

ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC

(AEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Active Energy : Interims Results Presentation 2021

09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AEG Interims Results Presentation

September 2021

DISCLAIMER

IMPORTANT NOTE

The information contained in this document ("Presentation") and the presentation made to you verbally has been prepared by Active Energy Group plc (the "Company"). The Company is a UK company quoted on AIM, a market operated by London Stock Exchange plc. This Presentation has not been fully verified and is

subject to material updating, revision and further verification and amendment without notice. This Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person in accordance with Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) ("FSMA") and therefore it is being provided for information purposesonly.

While the information contained herein has been prepared in good faith, neither the Company nor any of its directors, o fficers, agents, employees or advisers give, have given or have authority to give, any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this Presentation, or any revision thereof, or of any other written or oral information made or to be made available to any interested party or its advisers (allsuch information being referred to as "Information") and liability therefore is expressly disclaimed. According ly, neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct o r indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the Information or for any of the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this Presentation.

The views of the Company's management/directors and/or its partners set out in this document could ultimately prove to be incorrect. No warranty, express or

implied, is given by the presentation of these figures herein and investors should place no reliance on the Company's estimates cited in this document.

This Presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results and developments may differ materially

from those expressed or implied by these statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company and reflect assumptions and subjective judgements by the Company that are difficult to predict, qualify and/or quantify. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation.

This Presentation should not be considered as the giving of investment advice by the Company or any of its directors, o fficers, agents, employees or advisers. In particular, thisPresentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this Presentation nor anything contained herein shallform the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in these slides or the Presentation or on the completeness, accuracy or fairness thereof. In particular, any estimates or projections or opinions contained herein necessarily involve significant elements of subjective judgment, analysis and assumptions and each recipient should satisfy itself in relation to such matters.

The distribution of this document in or to persons subject to jurisdictions outside the UK may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction.

Allenby Capital Limited ("Allenby Capital"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as the nominated adviser and joint broker to the Company. Accordingly, the recipients should note that Allenby Capital is neither advising nor treating as a client any other person and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Allenby Capital and nor for providing advice in relation to the matters contained in

this Presentation. Panmure Gordon & Company ("Panmure Gordon"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as the joint

broker to the Company. Accordingly, the recipients should note that Panmure Gordon is neither advising nor treating as a client any other person and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Panmure Gordon and nor for providing advice in relation to the matters contained in this Presentation

Interims Presentation | September 2021

P2

AEG'S STRATEGY

What is AEG's strategy?

Develop next generation biomass products and processes required to produce them

To transform the existing power industry, which utilizes coal, and the existing renewable biomass industry. CoalSwitch™, is a leading drop-in renewable fuel that can be co-fired with coal, or completely replace coal as an alternative feedstock.

Transform residual waste biomass material into high-value renewable fuels

Sourcing feedstocks from existing operations where an abundance of residual waste biomass is a problem that needs a solution. Sustainability is

a key metric.

Scaled production and commercialisation of CoalSwitch™

Securing long-term supply contracts and ensuring we have the production capacity growth to meet the demand.

CoalSwitch™ samples | July 2021

Interims Presentation | September 2021

P3

BIOMASS INDUSTRY & COALSWITCH™

BIOMASS CURRENT INDUSTRY TRENDS & DYNAMICS

Industrial Wood Pellet Sector - Past Demand

Current Global Production

and Forecast Demand

Largest industrial wood pellet producers, Q2 2021

Global pellet demand forecast (heat & industrial) to 2025

60

Enviva

4,820

500

1,650

FORECAST

50

Drax Biomass

4,097

72 745

Tonnes

40

Graanul Invest

2,755

30

Million

20

An Viet Phat

885 200

Operating

Fram Renewable

10

355

609

Operating at reduced capacity

Fuels (GA)

Temporarily idled

0

Highland Pellets

675

Under construction / financed

(AR)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

WORLD TOTAL

35.1

36.9

39.2

43.1

48.6

51.3

53.6

54.6

0

1,000

2,000

3,000

4,000

5,000

6,000

7,000

Europe

27.2

28.7

30.7

32.7

34.6

34.8

35.8

36.4

Thousand Tonnes / Year

North America

2.6

2.7

2.6

2.7

2.7

2.8

2.9

2.9

Source: Haw kins Wright research

Russia & CIS

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

Asia

4.6

4.9

5.2

6.9

9.8

12.1

13.4

13.7

Oceania

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.8

Source: Haw kins Wright research

  • Increasing global demand for biomass and biomass solutions, notablyin Asia and in new markets such as North America
  • However, the new focus is now on 'next generation' black pellet technology using solutions which are more efficient (i.e. more heat value for less material) and environmentallyfriendly
  • Established as a leading biomass supplier of white pellet
  • Production focused on US and key markets are Europe and Asia
  • Listed on NYSE
  • Established power utilitybased in UK
  • Focused on creating a vertically integrated business model around white pellet
  • Expanding Asian operations - inc. acquisition of Pinnacle in Feb 21
  • Listed in London.

Interims Presentation | September 2021

P5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Active Energy Group plc published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC
02:12aACTIVE ENERGY : Interim Final Results – 28th September 2021
PU
02:12aACTIVE ENERGY : Interims Results Presentation 2021
PU
02:12aACTIVE ENERGY : Earnings Flash (AEG.L) ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP Posts H1 Loss $-0.0001
MT
02:11aACTIVE ENERGY : Earnings Flash (AEG.L) ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP Reports H1 Revenue $636,241
MT
08/09ACTIVE ENERGY : Temporarily Suspends Coalswitch Production at US Facility; Shares Drop 21%
MT
07/14ENERGOUS : Launches Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit for Wireless Charging
MT
07/08ACTIVE ENERGY : 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
06/14ACTIVE ENERGY : Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 8 July 2021 – Fo..
PU
06/14ACTIVE ENERGY : Earnings Flash (AEG.L) ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP Reports FY20 Revenue $1.8M
MT
06/14ACTIVE ENERGY : Earnings Flash (AEG.L) ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP Reports FY20 Loss $-0.65
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,81 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,76 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 22,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,6x
EV / Sales 2020 28,2x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Active Energy Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Michael Strafford Rowan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duncan Nealey Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Lee Diamond Director & Finance Director
James Gerald Leahy Non-Executive Chairman
Philp Scalzo Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVE ENERGY GROUP PLC-69.64%23
TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD-5.47%13 477
GD POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD38.67%9 572
ZHEJIANG ZHENENG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD.9.09%8 582
CHINA POWER INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED148.80%5 165
ENEVA S.A.7.76%3 957