ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. ADDS RESPECTED MEDICAL DOCTORS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Los Angeles, CA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. (OTC: AHFD) announces that Dr. Gary Aaron in Australia, has joined the AHFD Board of Directors, effective immediately, and is also its new Chief Executive Officer. He is a Director and the Chief Medical Officer for the Bioidentical Hormones Inc. (BIO) subsidiary. Dr. Thierry Hertoghe, based in Brussels, Belgium, has joined BIO as the Chairman of its Scientific Board of Directors. Both of these highly respected Medical Doctors are also substantial shareholders in the Company, representing 22% ownership collectively.



BIO has assembled 10 members of its Board of Directors and Scientific Board, including 6 Medical Doctors with Anti-Aging Medicine expertise, a Healthcare Attorney, a Businessman who is the Company’s Founder, a Registered Nurse with 35 years’ of BHRT experience, and a Doctor with Holistic Health expertise.

Dr. Aaron is the founder of Australian Menopause Centre and has been operating in business nationally in Australia for 20 years, having treated more than 80,000 women patients, using telemedicine for the past 19 years. As the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Aaron heads up the BIO operational team worldwide and as the Chief Medical Officer, he is in charge of daily operations, hiring, and supervising the Doctor network that will treat all patients with Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy. Dr. Aaron became a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine in 2008. He graduated in 1987 from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa with an undergraduate degree, and in 1989 as a Medical Doctor. Dr. Aaron completed his internship in 1990 at Baragwanath Hospital. He published “Sex for Life” in 1999 (www.menopausecentre.com.au).

Dr. Thierry Hertoghe, was born in Antwerp, Belgium and practices Medicine at the Hertoghe Medical Clinic in Brussels, with his sister, Dr. Thérèse Hertoghe. They proudly represent the fourth successive generation of Physicians working with hormonal treatments, since 1892 (after Eugène Hertoghe – former vice president of the “Royal Academy of Medicine” in Belgium and Luc & Jacques Hertoghe – endocrinologists). www.hertoghe.eu

Dr. Hertoghe is President of two important Medical Societies :

(1) The World Society of Anti-Aging Medicine (WOSAAM), the leading international Anti-Aging lifespan scientific society for Physicians (7,900 Physicians). www.wosaam.ws



(2) The International Hormone Society (IHS), with over 3,000 Physicians in more than 80 countries. The IHS organizes training seminars for Physicians globally. www.hertoghemedicalschool.eu



Joe Wallace, AHFD’s President stated, “The participation of these highly respected Anti-Aging Medical Doctors in guiding the Active Health business plan as it expands around the world, is invaluable. Their more than 35 years of expertise in treating patients with BHRT and training other Anti-Aging Doctors, as Senior Management of BIO, will ensure the quality and efficacy of our products and services to BIO’s patients”.

AHFD will be announcing the other members of its Scientific Board and Board of Directors during the next week.

About Active Health Foods, Inc.

Active Health Foods, Inc. (AHFD) recently acquired Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. and its subsidiary Australian Menopause Centre, in addition to continuing the development of its Etrnl Cosmetics skin care subsidiary. AHFD is focused on Healthcare and the Anti-Aging Medicine industry.

