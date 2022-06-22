Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Active Health Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHFD   US0050513052

ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC.

(AHFD)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:05 2022-06-22 am EDT
0.000800 USD   +33.33%
10:33aActive health foods, inc. adds respected medical doctors to board of directors
GL
06/08Active Health Foods, Inc. acquired 100% stake in Bioidentical Hormones Inc.
CI
2021Active Health Foods (aka "CoinChamp") Announces Financing Measures to Drive the 2022 Live Launch of Universal Plug-and-Play NFT Platform
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. ADDS RESPECTED MEDICAL DOCTORS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

06/22/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Los Angeles, CA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. (OTC: AHFD) announces that Dr. Gary Aaron in Australia, has joined the AHFD Board of Directors, effective immediately, and is also its new Chief Executive Officer. He is a Director and the Chief Medical Officer for the Bioidentical Hormones Inc. (BIO) subsidiary. Dr. Thierry Hertoghe, based in Brussels, Belgium, has joined BIO as the Chairman of its Scientific Board of Directors. Both of these highly respected Medical Doctors are also substantial shareholders in the Company, representing 22% ownership collectively.

BIO has assembled 10 members of its Board of Directors and Scientific Board, including 6 Medical Doctors with Anti-Aging Medicine expertise, a Healthcare Attorney, a Businessman who is the Company’s Founder, a Registered Nurse with 35 years’ of BHRT experience, and a Doctor with Holistic Health expertise.

Dr. Aaron is the founder of Australian Menopause Centre and has been operating in business nationally in Australia for 20 years, having treated more than 80,000 women patients, using telemedicine for the past 19 years. As the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Aaron heads up the BIO operational team worldwide and as the Chief Medical Officer, he is in charge of daily operations, hiring, and supervising the Doctor network that will treat all patients with Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy. Dr. Aaron became a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine in 2008. He graduated in 1987 from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa with an undergraduate degree, and in 1989 as a Medical Doctor. Dr. Aaron completed his internship in 1990 at Baragwanath Hospital. He published “Sex for Life” in 1999 (www.menopausecentre.com.au).

Dr. Thierry Hertoghe, was born in Antwerp, Belgium and practices Medicine at the Hertoghe Medical Clinic in Brussels, with his sister, Dr. Thérèse Hertoghe. They proudly represent the fourth successive generation of Physicians working with hormonal treatments, since 1892 (after Eugène Hertoghe – former vice president of the “Royal Academy of Medicine” in Belgium and Luc & Jacques Hertoghe – endocrinologists). www.hertoghe.eu

Dr. Hertoghe is President of two important Medical Societies:

      (1)   The World Society of Anti-Aging Medicine (WOSAAM), the leading international Anti-Aging lifespan scientific society for Physicians (7,900 Physicians). www.wosaam.ws

      (2)   The International Hormone Society (IHS), with over 3,000 Physicians in more than 80 countries. The IHS organizes training seminars for Physicians globally. www.hertoghemedicalschool.eu

Joe Wallace, AHFD’s President stated, “The participation of these highly respected Anti-Aging Medical Doctors in guiding the Active Health business plan as it expands around the world, is invaluable. Their more than 35 years of expertise in treating patients with BHRT and training other Anti-Aging Doctors, as Senior Management of BIO, will ensure the quality and efficacy of our products and services to BIO’s patients”.

AHFD will be announcing the other members of its Scientific Board and Board of Directors during the next week.

Contact:
Joseph Wallace, President
Active Health Foods, Inc.
Email: Joe@jwallace.biz

About Active Health Foods, Inc.
Active Health Foods, Inc. (AHFD) recently acquired Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. and its subsidiary Australian Menopause Centre, in addition to continuing the development of its Etrnl Cosmetics skin care subsidiary. AHFD is focused on Healthcare and the Anti-Aging Medicine industry.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this Press Release.


All news about ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC.
10:33aActive health foods, inc. adds respected medical doctors to board of directors
GL
06/08Active Health Foods, Inc. acquired 100% stake in Bioidentical Hormones Inc.
CI
2021Active Health Foods (aka "CoinChamp") Announces Financing Measures to Drive the 2022 Li..
PR
2021Active Health Foods (CoinChamp) Announces Agreement with Top Software Firm Toward the D..
PR
2021ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. (OTC : AHFD) Announces Acquisition of CoinChamp, Inc.
PR
2021Active Health Foods, Inc. acquired CoinChamp, Inc. from Glen Bonilla for $0.4 million.
CI
2021ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. (OTC : AHFD) expected acquisition of CoinChamp, Inc.
PR
2021Glen Bonilla acquired an unknown stake in Active Health Foods, Inc..
CI
2021ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes i..
AQ
2021ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,28 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -250x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,78 M 4,78 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 0,06%
Chart ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Active Health Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glen Bonilla Chief Executive Officer
Gregory C. Manos President, Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC.-40.00%5
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.05%53 196
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.67%25 718
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.64%12 286
HAL TRUST-11.58%11 798
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.65%10 017