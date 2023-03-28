ActiveOps appoints Ken Smith as new chief financial officer from May

(Alliance News) - ActiveOps PLC on Tuesday said it appointed a new chief financial officer, taking effect on May 1.

The Reading, England-based management process automation software provider for back-office operations said Ken Smith would take over from the outgoing Paddy Deller, who will also step down as CFO on May 1, remaining with the company until May 31 to ensure an orderly handover.

ActiveOps described Smith as a chartered accountant and "accomplished" CFO, with over 30 years of executive level experience in both publicly listed and private companies, particularly specialising in the development and expansion of technology companies.

Smith's prior roles include CFO and part-time chair at cloud computing firm Memset Ltd. He also served as CFO and subsequently chief executive officer at software group Clarity Commerce Solutions PLC and group CFO at Alphameric PLC.

"Ken's CFO skills and extensive experience with growing technology businesses matched our criteria for a leadership team focussed on our growth trajectory," said ActiveOps Chair Sean Finnan.

"On behalf of the board and the wider company, I would like to thank Paddy for his commitment to the group. He was instrumental in implementing stable finance systems and the work that led to our successful [initial public offering]. We wish him well for the next stage of his career."

Shares in ActiveOps were down 1.1% to 85.10 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

