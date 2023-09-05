(Alliance News) - ActiveOps PLC on Tuesday appointed Emma Salthouse as its new chief financial officer from December 1.

ActiveOps is a Reading, England-based management process automation software provider for back-office operations.

Salthouse was previously head of finance at ActiveOps for about five years, before joining Forensic Access Ltd as CFO. Forensic Access is a provider of forensic science expertise.

"During her time with ActiveOps, Emma oversaw the transformation of the accounting processes and systems of the business and was a key member of the finance team during the preparations for the 2021 IPO," ActiveOps said.

Salthouse will take over from Ken Smith. Smith will remain with the company on a part-time basis for a number of months to oversee an orderly transition of responsibilities.

Chair Sean Finnan commented: "We are delighted Emma has agreed to return to ActiveOps. She was a key element in the professionalisation of our finance function in the build up to IPO and brings fantastic drive to the team as well as a deep understanding of our customers, offering and market."

