    AIV   AU000000AIV2

ACTIVEX LIMITED

(AIV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/18 05:59:57 pm
0.058 AUD   --.--%
12:46aACTIVEX : Application for quotation of securities - AIV
PU
01/13ACTIVEX : Application for quotation of securities - AIV
PU
01/12ACTIVEX : Disclosure Document
PU
ActivEX : Application for quotation of securities - AIV

01/20/2022 | 12:46am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ACTIVEX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 20, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

New class - code

Options with an exercise price of $0.12 per share

15,784,942

21/01/2022

to be confirmed

and an expiry of 24 months from the date of issue

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

ACTIVEX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

113452896

1.3

ASX issuer code

AIV

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

20/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

New +securities in a class that is not yet quoted on ASX ("new class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? Yes

2.3c.1 Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?

13/1/2022

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

In connection with the placement of 26,569,901 shares ("Placement") in November 2021, the Company will issue:

  1. to the joint lead managers for the Placement up to 2,500,000 Options; and
  2. to those persons who participated in the Placement of up to 13,284,950 Options.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities to be quoted (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix

3B

only

Options

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options with an exercise price of $0.12 per share and an

expiry of 24 months from the date of issue

use

+Security type

ISIN code

Issue date

21/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from the issue date?

personal

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities to be

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.12000000

21/1/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if an option is exercised

AIV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities that will be issued if an option is exercised

15,784,942

For

quoted or provide the information by separate announcement.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02475288-2A1351130?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

15,784,942

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil consideration

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To raise additional working capital

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ActivEX Limited published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,67 M -0,48 M -0,48 M
Net Debt 2021 3,53 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 -45,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 8,53 M 8,55 M
EV / Sales 2020 474 049x
EV / Sales 2021 909 223x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,06%
Chart ACTIVEX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ActivEX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Min Yang Director
Dong Mei Ye Independent Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Robert Baker Non-Executive Director
Mark Derriman General Manager
Li Chien Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTIVEX LIMITED5.45%9
BHP GROUP12.53%168 194
RIO TINTO PLC11.26%121 411
GLENCORE PLC10.36%73 562
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.94%55 777
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.78%35 716