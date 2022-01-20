ActivEX : Application for quotation of securities - AIV
01/20/2022 | 12:46am EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ACTIVEX LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday January 20, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
New class - code
Options with an exercise price of $0.12 per share
15,784,942
21/01/2022
to be confirmed
and an expiry of 24 months from the date of issue
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ACTIVEX LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
113452896
1.3
ASX issuer code
AIV
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
20/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
New +securities in a class that is not yet quoted on ASX ("new class")
2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? Yes
2.3c.1 Date of +disclosure document or +PDS?
13/1/2022
2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
In connection with the placement of 26,569,901 shares ("Placement") in November 2021, the Company will issue:
to the joint lead managers for the Placement up to 2,500,000 Options; and
to those persons who participated in the Placement of up to 13,284,950 Options.
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities to be quoted (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix
3B
Options
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Options with an exercise price of $0.12 per share and an
expiry of 24 months from the date of issue
+Security type
ISIN code
Issue date
21/1/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from the issue date?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities to be
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.12000000
21/1/2024
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if an option is exercised
AIV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities that will be issued if an option is exercised
15,784,942
quoted or provide the information by separate announcement.
ActivEX Limited published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:45:05 UTC.