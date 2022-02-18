Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ActivEX Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIV   AU000000AIV2

ACTIVEX LIMITED

(AIV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/03 06:02:45 pm
0.052 AUD   --.--%
12:01aACTIVEX : Application for quotation of securities - AIV
PU
01/31ActivEX Limited Appoints Andrew Bald as Non-Executive Director
CI
01/26ACTIVEX : Lithium & Other Critical Metal Analyses at Gilberton Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ActivEX : Application for quotation of securities - AIV

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ACTIVEX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AIV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

12,500,000

18/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

ACTIVEX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

113452896

1.3

ASX issuer code

AIV

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

18/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

As approved by shareholders at the general meeting held on 12 January 2022, the Company has received a notice of conversion from Star Diamond Developments Limited for the conversion of $1 million outstanding loan amount into 12.5 million fully paid ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.08 per share.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

AIV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

18/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

12,500,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

converison of $1 million outstanding loan amount into 12.5 million fully paid ordinary shares at a conversion price of $0.08 per share

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.080000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Conversion of loan into fully paid ordinary shares

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation



Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AIV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

216,202,577

AIVO : OPTION EXPIRING 21-JAN-2024

15,784,942

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ActivEX Limited published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
