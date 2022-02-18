ActivEX : Application for quotation of securities - AIV

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

As approved by shareholders at the general meeting held on 12 January 2022, the Company has received a notice of conversion from Star Diamond Developments Limited for the conversion of $1 million outstanding loan amount into 12.5 million fully paid ordinary shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.08 per share.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)